Mark Cavendish returns to Six Days of Ghent
Five years after his unforgettable victory with Sir Bradley Wiggins, and two years after his last appearance, Cavendish is back on the boards in Belgium
Mark Cavendish will be making his highly anticipated return to the Six Days of Ghent this year, as he teams up with Belgian star Iljo Keisse.
Cavendish last raced the prestigious track event back in 2019, where he suffered a 70km/h crash on the opening night.
It is five years since British sprinting star Cavendish took an unforgettable overall victory at the iconic velodrome in Ghent when he partnered with Sir Bradley Wiggins for the 2016 Six Day, just a month before Wiggins retired from racing.
🎥 OMG! Big crash from @MarkCavendish in the 1 lap time trial. We're very relieved to see Mark standing up quickly again. It seems he's OK. #Ghent6Day #zesdaagsegent pic.twitter.com/6fcpKNznarNovember 12, 2019
The 2021 Ghent Six Day, officially called the Lotto Zesdaagse Vlaanderen-Gent, is the 80th edition of the historic track event and runs from Tuesday, November 16 to Sunday, November 21
Cavendish and Keisse have teamed up on two previous occasions in the Ghent six day, finishing second overall in 2014, fourth in 2019.
The pair are team-mates on the road with Deceuninck - Quick-Step, as Cavendish re-joined his old team having feared the premature end to his career last season.
Cavendish has found his way back to phenomenal form with Deceuninck, winning his first race since 2018 at the Tour of Turkey, going on to take four stage victories in the Tour de France, matching Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins.
Keisse, now 38, is a veteran of both the track and road, having raced in the pro peloton since 2004.
The Ghent-born rider plans to retire from the peloton at the end of 2022, after 13 years with the Deceuninck squad.
Six day cycling dates back to the late 19th century, when cyclists attempted to ride as far as possible over six days without rest.
>>> Chris Froome motivated to improve next year: 'I’m going to keep pushing on, hoping for more progression'
Over the years the spectacle developed into a multi-day track event, featuring a combination of disciplines with an overall classification to decide the winning pair.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Best Best Black Friday shoe deals
Black Friday is just around the corner and while the deals aren't here yet there are still plenty of bargains on offer
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Route for 2022 Commonwealth Games road race and time trials announced
The time trial heads through Wolverhampton, while Warwick hosts the road race
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Mark Cavendish wins reduced sprint at Sparkassen Münsterland Giro 2021
The Manxman adds another win to his 2021 tally
By Jonny Long •
-
'I owe my career to you': Mark Cavendish pays tribute to former British Cycling coach Heiko Salzwedel
The sprinter has shared his thoughts after his former coach passed away
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish reaches agreement on wages, final sticking point is role with Deceuninck - Quick-Step after retirement
The sprinter will meet with Lefevere when both are present at the UCI Road World Championships this week in Flanders
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish spotted cycling in central London
Cavendish will race in the World Championships on Sunday 26 September, but needed to get some miles in his legs in London
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Mark Cavendish explains mid-race frustration to viewers during Tour of Britain breakaway
The 'Manx Missile' became frustrated with the motorbikes helping two riders the break had deliberately dropped
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mark Cavendish unsure if he will remain at Deceuninck - Quick-Step but vows 'I will get even better'
The 36-year-old is racing this week's Tour of Britain
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
'Mark Cavendish should not overestimate his market value in the euphoria of the Tour,' says Patrick Lefevere
The two parties have not got closer to agreeing a new deal since having dinner together after the conclusion of the Tour de France
By Jonny Long •
-
Star-studded field set to ride the Deutschland Tour 2021
The German race has attracted a large amount of big-name riders who aren't riding the Vuelta a España
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •