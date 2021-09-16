Mark Cavendish spotted cycling in central London
Cavendish will race in the World Championships on Sunday 26 September, but needed to get some miles in his legs in London
By Ryan Dabbs
It's not everyday one of cycling's biggest names is spotted in the capital city of their country, enjoying a ride.
However, yesterday (Wednesday) Mark Cavendish was seen doing exactly that. Wearing his Deceuninck–Quick-Step team gear, the Brit was spotted by one Twitter user cycling around central London and taking in the views of the city.
Twitter user Roy Badical, out on a ride himself, saw a cyclist ahead wearing the team jersey. Badical only believed it could be Cavendish though once he started seeing him weaving in and out of traffic. He only truly realised it was the 36-year-old once he had pulled up next to him at a set of traffic lights.
You may also run into Cav, casually weaving through traffic in full Quick Step regalia, which happened to me today. So there’s that! pic.twitter.com/a1c2n0NTyzSeptember 15, 2021
"I was cycling through central London, around the Farringdon, Holborn area," said Twitter user Roy Badical. "I saw a fella in a Quick-Step jersey and chuckled to myself that whoever that is thinks they’re Mark Cavendish.
"It was only when he gracefully nipped through a few very tight spaces in the traffic and sped off that I thought it might actually be him.
"I managed to catch up with him at a red light and said ‘that you, Cav?’ Lo and behold it was him. I didn’t ask what he was doing here but he said he’d found out quite late that he was going to the Worlds and thought ‘best get out and ride’. I just wished him good luck."
Great Britain announced their World Championships road race team on Monday, with Mark Cavendish included in a strong eight-man team, alongside Tom Pidcock, Luke Rowe, Fred Wright, Jake Stewart, Connor Swift, Ben Swift, and Ethan Hayter.
The race takes place on Sunday September 26, taking place around the city of Leuven across a 267 kilometre course, where the Great Britain team will be hoping to win at least a medal.
Ethan Hayter and Dan Bigham will be representing Great Britain in the men's elite time trial as well, which is the first event of the Worlds on Sunday September 19.
