Phenomenal British team confirmed for 2021 World Championships in Flanders
Mark Cavendish, Lizzie Deignan, Tom Pidcock, Ethan Hayter, and Dan Bigham headline the powerful start list for GB
The phenomenal British team have been confirmed for the 2021 World Championships in Flanders.
It is a remarkable list of talent that will be representing the Union Flag in Belgium later this month, including Mark Cavendish, Tom Pidcock, Ethan Hayter, and Lizzie Deignan, who all headline the elite road races.
Dan Bigham, the aero expert and star of the domestic time trial scene, will also be representing the Great Britain Cycling Team in the men’s time trial, having previously criticised British Cycling’s approach in elite competition.
BC performance director Stephen Park said: “I’m really looking forward to the Road World Championships this year, as we have some serious medal contenders within the squad in every category.
“The Road World Championships are a key feature for the Great Britain Cycling Team’s road squad, and for me, personally, it will be great to see the likes of Mark and Lizzie bring their form and experience into a team keen to do the jersey proud and bring back medals.
“It will be interesting to see how the elite men’s road race plays out, too – based on what we know about the course and with so many riders in top form, we’ve made the decision not to go with one team leader, giving us a number of options as the race plays out. The race really could belong to anyone!”
There will be a total of 30 riders from GB competing in the week-long series of racing, from the mixed team time trial, the junior competitions, through to the elite road races.
Former world champion Lizzie Deignan will lead the women’s squad in the elite road race, while Joss Lowden and Pfeiffer Georgi will take on the women’s TT.
In the men’s road race, the team is completely stacked with potential winners, including Mark Cavendish, Tom Pidcock, Ethan Hayer, and Connor Swift, while the TT will be contested by Hayter and Bigham.
In the mixed relay team time trial, Dan Bigham was race as team leader, alongside Alex Dowsett, John Archibald, Joss Lowden, Alice Barnes and Anna Henderson.
>>> Young fan who 'led' Tour of Britain breakaway presented as Jumbo-Visma's additional rider ahead of final stage
The UCI Road World Championships in Flanders take place from Sunday, September 19 through to Sunday, September 26, based around the city of Leuven.
With a Classics-style course on the card, the elite road races will be raced over 157km for the women and 267km for the men, on some of the iconic cobbled climbs the region is famous for.
Great Britain Cycling Team for the 2021 World Championships
Elite women's road race
Lizzie Deignan
Anna Shackley
Alice Barnes
Anna Henderson
Pfeiffer Georgi
Joss Lowden
Elite women's TT
Joss Lowden
Pfeiffer Georgi
Elite men's road race
Tom Pidcock
Luke Rowe
Fred Wright
Jake Stewart
Connor Swift
Ben Swift
Mark Cavendish
Ethan Hayter
Elite men's time trial
Ethan Hayter
Dan Bigham
Under-23 men's road race
Ethan Vernon
Sam Watson
Oliver Stockwell
Robert Donaldson
Lewis Askey
Under-23 men's time trial
Ethan Vernon
Junior women's road race
Maddie Leech
Millie Couzens
Flora Perkins
Zoe Bäckstedt
Junior women's time trial
Zoe Bäckstedt
Maddie Leech
Junior men time trial
Max Poole
Finlay Pickering
Joshua Tarling
Jack Brough
Junior men time trial
Finlay Pickering
Joshua Tarling
Mixed team time trial
Dan Bigham (team leader)
Alex Dowsett
John Archibald
Joss Lowden
Alice Barnes
Anna Henderson
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Five things we learned from the Tour of Britain 2021
The British stage race returned for 2021 and delivered a memorable edition
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Young fan who 'led' Tour of Britain breakaway presented as Jumbo-Visma's additional rider ahead of final stage
The youngster went viral after his racing exploits during stage seven
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Young fan who 'led' Tour of Britain breakaway presented as Jumbo-Visma's additional rider ahead of final stage
The youngster went viral after his racing exploits during stage seven
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Sonny Colbrelli outwits Remco Evenepoel to become European men's road race champion
The Italian refused to let the Belgian out of sight and expectedly beat him in the finishing sprint
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Wout van Aert makes it four Tour of Britain stage wins and steals overall title from Ethan Hayter
The Belgian champion was quickest against two sprinting legends to claim a final-day GC win
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Ellen van Dijk solos to European Championships road race victory against all odds
The Dutchwoman held off a stellar chasing group after attacking from a late breakaway
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Yves Lampaert storms to breakaway win after tactical masterclass on stage seven of the Tour of Britain 2021
Deceuninck - Quick-Step had numbers in the break and beautifully controlled the action to secure victory
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Why aren’t British riders competing in the Trento 2021 European Championships?
British Cycling made the decision not to compete in the European road event, here is why
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'Probably the best seat in the house': James Shaw explains his tactics after sprinting with Wout van Aert, Julian Alaphilippe, and Ethan Hayter
The Ribble-Weldtite rider has been one of the stand-out performers in this year's Tour of Britain
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tom Dumoulin still plans to continue cycling career next year
The Dutch star was knocked from his bike by a driver, which spoiled his World Championship ambitions
By Alex Ballinger •