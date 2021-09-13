Phenomenal British team confirmed for 2021 World Championships in Flanders

The phenomenal British team have been confirmed for the 2021 World Championships in Flanders.

It is a remarkable list of talent that will be representing the Union Flag in Belgium later this month, including Mark Cavendish, Tom Pidcock, Ethan Hayter, and Lizzie Deignan, who all headline the elite road races.

Dan Bigham, the aero expert and star of the domestic time trial scene, will also be representing the Great Britain Cycling Team in the men’s time trial, having previously criticised British Cycling’s approach in elite competition.

BC performance director Stephen Park said: “I’m really looking forward to the Road World Championships this year, as we have some serious medal contenders within the squad in every category.

“The Road World Championships are a key feature for the Great Britain Cycling Team’s road squad, and for me, personally, it will be great to see the likes of Mark and Lizzie bring their form and experience into a team keen to do the jersey proud and bring back medals.

“It will be interesting to see how the elite men’s road race plays out, too – based on what we know about the course and with so many riders in top form, we’ve made the decision not to go with one team leader, giving us a number of options as the race plays out. The race really could belong to anyone!”

There will be a total of 30 riders from GB competing in the week-long series of racing, from the mixed team time trial, the junior competitions, through to the elite road races.

Former world champion Lizzie Deignan will lead the women’s squad in the elite road race, while Joss Lowden and Pfeiffer Georgi will take on the women’s TT.

In the men’s road race, the team is completely stacked with potential winners, including Mark Cavendish, Tom Pidcock, Ethan Hayer, and Connor Swift, while the TT will be contested by Hayter and Bigham.

In the mixed relay team time trial, Dan Bigham was race as team leader, alongside Alex Dowsett, John Archibald, Joss Lowden, Alice Barnes and Anna Henderson.

The UCI Road World Championships in Flanders take place from Sunday, September 19 through to Sunday, September 26, based around the city of Leuven.

With a Classics-style course on the card, the elite road races will be raced over 157km for the women and 267km for the men, on some of the iconic cobbled climbs the region is famous for.

Great Britain Cycling Team for the 2021 World Championships

Elite women's road race

Lizzie Deignan

Anna Shackley

Alice Barnes

Anna Henderson

Pfeiffer Georgi

Joss Lowden

Elite women's TT

Joss Lowden

Pfeiffer Georgi



Elite men's road race

Tom Pidcock

Luke Rowe

Fred Wright

Jake Stewart

Connor Swift

Ben Swift

Mark Cavendish

Ethan Hayter

Elite men's time trial

Ethan Hayter

Dan Bigham

Under-23 men's road race

Ethan Vernon

Sam Watson

Oliver Stockwell

Robert Donaldson

Lewis Askey

Under-23 men's time trial

Ethan Vernon

Junior women's road race

Maddie Leech

Millie Couzens

Flora Perkins

Zoe Bäckstedt

Junior women's time trial

Zoe Bäckstedt

Maddie Leech

Junior men time trial

Max Poole

Finlay Pickering

Joshua Tarling

Jack Brough

Junior men time trial

Finlay Pickering

Joshua Tarling

Mixed team time trial

Dan Bigham (team leader)

Alex Dowsett

John Archibald

Joss Lowden

Alice Barnes

Anna Henderson