Mark Cavendish takes second place behind Dylan Groenewegen at Tour of Denmark on return to racing

The Manxman looked good in the sprint despite losing lead-out man Michael Mørkøv in the closing kilometres

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Getty)
Tim Bonville-Ginn

By

Mark Cavendish returned to racing for the first time since the Tour de France at stage one of the Tour of Denmark where he finished second behind Dylan Groenewegen.

Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) came into the race as the big favourite for the sprint stages thanks to his amazing form in the French Grand Tour where he equalled Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins and won his second green jersey.

However, the Manxman lost his main lead-out man and Olympic gold medallist Michael Mørkøv in the final 18km thanks to a mechanical, leaving his team-mates to try and place him in the best position.

>>> Calls for Jason and Laura Kenny to receive knighthood and damehood after more Olympic success

This meant he had to surf the wheels in the closing stages, picking the wheel of Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) who was being led out perfectly by Mike Teunissen. But the finale around Esbjerg was very technical on tight roads with a mix of sharp and sweeping bends as well as patches of town cobbles and speed bumps.

Even the finish straight was tough with it being slightly uphill, also on town cobbles. Despite seeing the finish twice before the final sprint, Cavendish seemed over-geared going into the dash for the line with Groenewegen opening up a gap very quickly.

Cavendish was not able to catch the flying Dutchman but he did manage to hold off the advances of the European champion, Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) to take second.

The front three gapped the rest of the peloton that was led in by Rally Cycling's Arvid de Kleijn.

The field is filled with some top names including two of Cavendish's team-mates Remco Evenepoel and Yves Lampaert, who are potential race favourites due to a hilly stage and a time trial.

Others such as Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Cees Bol (DSM), Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM), Lasse Norman Hansen (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) are all riding too.

There were some crashes, as is to be expected on tight roads on an opening stage of a race, but one of the riders that was staying down was defending champion Niklas Larsen, who recently took silver in the men's team pursuit at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Results at the time of writing do not confirm whether he was able to finish the stage.

Tour of Denmark 2021, stage one: Struer to Esbjerg (175.3km)

1. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma, in 3-55-36
2. Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
3. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka-NextHash, all at same time
4. Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling, at 2 seconds
5. Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
6. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
7. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
8. Tosh van der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
9. Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
10. Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, all at same time

Tim Bonville-Ginn
Tim Bonville-Ginn

Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!


I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.


It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in Harrogate and the awful weather.


After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.


When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.


My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.