Mitchelton-Scott release full list of Zwift races with pros, including Simon Yates and Amanda Spratt

Mitchelton-Scott may have pulled out of all races in March due to coronavirus, but they won’t let the global spread of infection keep them away from racing.

Instead the team have launched their own special events on Zwift, which give everyday riders the chance to race the likes of Annemiek van Vleuten, Daryl Impey and the Yates brothers.

The team have now released details of a full series, 16 events starting today (Wednesday 11) at 4pm for stage one of the Tour of Watopia led by time trial specialist Michael Hepburn who will be joined by other teammates for the ride too.

This gives an opportunity for fans to ride with the pros. Sure, it isn’t the same as actually being side-by-side with your heroes, but it is still good fun seeing the names of a world champion and a Grand Tour winner just in front of you as you ride along.

The Mitchelton-Scott Pro Workouts are going to be normal training sessions for the pros that have been set up by the team’s coaches but everyone who isn’t at work is welcome to join in and see if they can hold the wheel.

The ‘Mountain Goat Challenge’ will really test fans as they’re invited to take on the challenge with Vuelta a Andalusia stage winner Jack Haig and Australian national road race champion Amanda Spratt leading those rides.

Vuelta a España 2018 winner Simon Yates will lead a ‘Pace and Race Challenge’ on March 19 which gives you chance to ride alongside one of the best climbers in the professional peloton.

The idea means you don’t have to live in Andorra to ride with some of the world’s best. You can just be in you living room.

Below is the full scheduling for the Mitchelton-Scott ‘BikeExchange Where the World Rides Series and more information can be found on Zwift.

Date: Time: Event: Wed, 11 Mar 5pm CET / 3am AEDT Tour of Watopia Stage 1 – MTS Takeover Thu, 12 Mar 10am CET / 8pm AEDT Mitchelton-SCOTT Pro Workout Thur, 12 Mar 5pm CET / 3am AEDT Mitchelton-SCOTT Pro Workout Sat, 14 Mar 9am CET / 7pm AEDT Jack Haig’s Mountain Goat Challenge Sat, 14 Mar 5pm CET / 3am AEDT Georgia Williams’ Pace and Race Challenge Sun, 15 Mar 9am CET / 7pm AEDT Mountain Chop Challenge Tue, 17 Mar 9am CET / 7pm AEDT Tour of Watopia Stage 2 – MTS Takeover Tue, 17 Mar 5pm CET / 3am AEDT Tour of Watopia Stage 2 – MTS Takeover Wed, 18 Mar 10am CET / 8pm AEDT Mitchelton-SCOTT Pro Workout Wed, 18 Mar 7pm CET / 5am AEDT Mitchelton-SCOTT Pro Workout Thu, 19 Mar 10am CET / 8pm AEDT Amanda Spratt Mountain Goat Challenge Thu, 19 Mar 5pm CET / 3am AEDT Simon Yates’ Pace and Race Challenge Fri, 20 Mar 10am CET / 8pm AEDT Mitchelton-SCOTT Mixed Team Race Sat, 21 Mar 9am CET / 7pm AEDT Exclusive Mitchelton-SCOTT Fan Race Sun, 22 Mar 5pm CET / 3am AEDT Flat Chop Challenge

Mitchelton-Scott return to racing at the 100th Volta a Catalunya on March 23.