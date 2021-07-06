No other candidates come forward meaning David Lappartient to remain UCI president for four more years

The UCI will continue to be led by David Lappartient for four more years, after he won a one-man race for the presidency.

Almost four years after being elected in a landslide to replace then incumbent Brian Cookson, Frenchman Lappartient has secured another term as president.

Candidates who wished to become president of cycling's governing body had to submit their interest before June 23, with campaigning slated for the summer months and an election to take place during the Road World Championships, that this year take place in Flanders, Belgium, in September.

Lappartient, however, was the only figure to submit his candidacy and as such will automatically be re-elected when the UCI Congress meets in Flanders during the Worlds.

On Tuesday, a UCI statement read: "With regards to the Presidency, only David Lappartient, the current UCI President, submitted his candidacy.

"Pursuant to article 40, paragraph 3 of the UCI Constitution, his election for a second four-year term will be confirmed without being put to vote."

The 48-year-old, who was previously head of the French federation between 2009 and 2017, will therefore stay in his role until the autumn of 2025.

That date is significant, for Lappartient has made it his goal throughout his presidency to make cycling more universal and has vowed to host the Road World Championships in Africa in 2025, with Rwanda the most probable host country. Morocco are also thought to be interesting in hosting the week-long event.

Lappartient's presidency is generally viewed with a mix of scepticism and respect, with many praising a number of initiatives but also criticising the sport's perceived slowness to act on a number of equality issues.

There was praise for the sport's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a near-enough full schedule of racing being completed in a condensed period in the late summer and autumn of 2020, something that was commended by the International Olympic Committee.

Plaudits have also been given for an increase in the average salary within the women's peloton, although there remains complaints that Lappartient hasn't done enough to make female cycling as equitable as men's.

Elsewhere, while there has been positive steps in recent announcements regarding addressing professional cycling's impact on the environment, campaigners say enough isn't being done in this area.

The issue of racism also continues to plague the sport from time-to-time. The sport's near silence with regards to the Black Lives Matter movement has drawn fierce criticism.

On the bike and the peloton remain a dissatisfied bunch: persistent problems are highlighted related to rider safety, while recent new rules to control litter and safe descending were met with mockery, with many riders saying that more should be done to addressing more pressing and urgent problems.

Meanwhile, the candidates for the 11 spots on the UCI management committee were also announced on Tuesday. The confederations of Africa, America, Asia and Oceania will have one seat at the table, and Europe seven.

Voting will take place in Leuven, Belgium, on September 24.