'Not over yet': Concussion lingers for Ellen van Dijk after Paris-Roubaix crashes
The European road race champion fell multiple times in the first ever women's 'Hell of the North'
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Ellen van Dijk says she is still feeling the effects her crashes at the first women's Paris-Roubaix, confirming "I still cannot train the normal amount of hours or intensity that I would like."
She added that the effects of the concussion had affected her off-season and were "not over yet."
The European road race champion and world time trial champion, Van Dijk, had an incredibly good 2021 but finished with a tough ride at the 'Hell of the North' where she crashed four times, sustaining a concussion and finishing in 32nd place, 8-32 behind Trek-Segafredo team-mate Lizzie Deignan.
>>> Mauri Vansevenant and Rémi Cavagna recovering after car hit them at training camp
Van Dijk is currently at Trek-Segafredo's training camp despite still feeling the effects.
"February will be my first race so it's really nice that I have the time," Van Dijk said in a press conference at the team's training camp."
"If you could time a concussion I think I would time it right now because... there's not so much stress and I really have the time to recover from it."
Concussion can bring with it very serious side effects, and recovery requires rest. Van Dijk said: "I still cannot train the normal amount of hours or intensity that I would like to so I still have to adjust and I have to rest a lot more... I think it's going quite well and then all sudden I have to complete off day again and I cannot train or something. I'm still juggling with it, but it's going better and better.
"It's just something that's not over yet. It's affecting training with everything, all of life.
"I had a nice offseason but I couldn't really do so many social things because when you have noise and light and everything around it's... it's not so nice.
"That was just a shame but at the same time, you know, there's enough nice things to look back on so that much easier."
The 34-year-old added that her race programme is very similar to the season just gone with the Classics being her first major goal where she will play a joint leadership role alongside the likes of Elisa Longo Borghini and Lizzie Deignan.
After that she will be hoping to look at the first edition of the reincarnated women's Tour de France which she said had "a bit for everyone" but she "only really missed the time trialing."
After that the Dutch powerhouse aims to defend her European road title and world time trial title as well as potentially going for the European TT and worlds road race as well.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
'I'm hoping for a dry Roubaix': Jasper Stuyven sets sights on Paris-Roubaix 2022
The Belgian will prioritise entering spring in the best shape possible though, to win as many races as he can
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Time’s new film shines a light on the magic that goes into producing its handmade carbon dream bikes
‘Perfection in Every Strand’ shows the French brand, famous for clipless pedals and carbon, applying a hands-on approach to producing cutting-edge bicycle frames
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Trek-Segafredo reveal new men's and women's team kits for 2022
The American registered team has freshened up the old designs with a simple yet bright strip
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
'The amount of young female road riders in the United States has hit a brick wall': Experienced pro Tayler Wiles saddened at state of road cycling in America
Trek-Segafredo's Wiles wants to see a WorldTour event return to her home country
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Elisa Longo Borghini takes a solo success in enthralling GP Plouay 2021
Aggression pays off for the Italian who made her winning move with 12km remaining
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Trek-Segafredo win the opening team time trial at Giro Donne 2021 for the second year running
Ruth Winder will wear the maglia rosa in stage two after leading the winning squad across the line
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Giulio Ciccone pulls out of Giro d'Italia 2021
The Italian was sitting sixth in GC before crashing on a descent during stage 17
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
George Bennett explains tactics from finale of Giro d'Italia stage 12
The New Zealand national champion is hunting for stages after falling out of GC contention
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Five talking points from stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Trek-Segafredo on the attack and a dispute between Bennett and Brambilla - don't miss this action
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Jasper Stuyven: There were a lot of fast guys on the Poggio, so I knew I had to go all or nothing
Jasper Stuyven says he knew he had to go “all or nothing” to beat an elite group in the final of Milan San-Remo 2021.
By Alex Ballinger • Published