Outdoor Provisions launch environmentally friendly natural energy bars

With compostable wrappers, 100% recyclable packaging and flavours inspired by the UK National Parks.

Inspired by a love of outdoors adventure Outdoor Provisions energy bars are the brain child of friends Luke Douglas and Christian Smith, who, after a particularly enduring mountain bike racing season, whereby a significant amount of energy bars were consumed, decided that they could do much better themselves.

Christian, who has a background in supply chain and product development in food companies, and Luke, who is a designer/art director, working mostly for outdoors focused brands met through the Manchester cycling scene and are both self confessed ‘fresh-air-heads’.

“We started mixing up prototypes in my kitchen in Salford” says Christian. “I had a solid idea of what the base or chassis of the product should be, but it took a moment of inspiration and a prod from my better half to come with the National Park flavour portfolio we have now”.