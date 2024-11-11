Paddy McGuinness sets off on ultra cycling challenge aboard Raleigh chopper

TV and radio personality completed Peak District training session with Sir Chris Hoy before setting off on mammoth charity ride for BBC Children in Need

Raleigh Chopper
(Image credit: Fusion Media)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Paddy McGuinness began a 300-mile ultra-endurance cycling challenge aboard a Raleigh Chopper for BBC Children in Need on Monday.

McGuinness is riding from Wrexham in Wales to Glasgow in five days as part of what is being called a 'three nations challenge'. Partnering with Raleigh, the 51-year-old was provided with a custom adapted bike for the challenge he is now attempting.

News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

