Para-cycling race to feature at 2019 UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire

A para-cycling race will feature in the programme, but the World Champions will be crowned the week before

The 2019 UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire will include a para-cycling race – though the para-cycling world champions will be awarded their jerseys one week before at the dedicated event in Emmen, the Netherlands.

Great Britain’s most decorated female Paralympian, Dame Sarah Storey has said the UK is setting a “benchmark” for other nations to follow whilst British Cycling has said that the inclusion of the event could be a “seminal moment” for para-cycling.

Riders such as multiple para-cycling world champion Storey have campaigned for a combined UCI World Championships for some time – and the additional appears to be a step in this direction.

The UCI Track Cycling World Cup in London, in December will also feature paracycling events, with a tandem sprint, C1-5 time trials, C1-5 team sprint. Both events will see riders compete for qualifying points for Tokyo 2020.

Storey, who is a member of the UCI para-cycling commission, commented on the development, saying: “Throughout my time as a UCI para-cycling commission member I strongly advocated for and made numerous logistical proposals for how integration of para-cycling could be achieved, and it is great to see British organisers leading the way once again.

“Having integrated events on the track and road for the first time in the UK in the next 12 months speaks volumes for the importance of para-sport within the wider sporting landscape.

“Having held the most successful and biggest Paralympic Games in London 2012, it’s not surprising to me that the UK has again set the benchmark for other nations and organisers to follow.”

British Cycling’s Head of para-cycling, Jon Pett, said: “We at British Cycling have worked closely with Yorkshire 2019 on the development of a para-cycling event for next year, and it’s extremely exciting to see it announced.

“While – as in other disciplines – the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships run very successfully separately to the UCI Road World Championships, the benefits to para-cycling of being placed in the global spotlight are substantial, and this could potentially be a seminal moment for para-cycling.

“This follows quickly after the announcement that, for the first time, para-cycling events will take place at the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup in London, and I’m delighted that, with these two events, British Cycling is playing such a pivotal role in ensuring that para-cycling continues to flourish.”

The full details of the Yorkshire 2019 schedule and race routes were announced today in Innsbruck, which is playing host to this year’s road world championships.