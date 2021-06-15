Peter Sagan confirmed to target eighth green jersey at Tour de France

Peter Sagan has been confirmed in Bora-Hansgrohe’s team for the 2021 Tour de France where he’ll attempt win a record-breaking eighth green jersey.

The Slovakian will share leadership duties with Wilco Kelderman who will target the race’s general classification.

All eyes, however, will be fixed on Sagan who in 2020 missed out on the green jersey to Irishman Sam Bennett.

Sagan had an indifferent season last year but has been in impressive form so far in 2021 after a delay to his campaign due to a positive Covid-19 test.

After winning stages at the Volta a Catalunya and Tour de Romandie, the 31-year-old claimed a stage at the Giro d’Italia and then wrapped up the points classification in the season’s first Grand Tour.

His main aim of the year, though, is undisputed: to regain the green jersey in the Tour that he has dominated in the past decade.

Attempts to win the points classification for an eighth time will be aided by the expected absence of Bennett who is likely to be denied the chance to defend green due to injury.

Kelderman, meanwhile, will be looking to prove that his third place in last year’s Giro d’Italia was no fluke and he is capable of being a consistent threat in Grand Tours.

The Dutchman, who joined the German team from Team DSM in the winter, led the Giro for two days before falling away and settling for the final spot on the podium.

He will be backed in the mountains in France by a strong team, including Emanuel Buchmann who finished fourth in the Tour in 2019. The team have stated that the goal is a top-five for Kelderman.

Buchmann was in sixth place at the recent Giro when he crashed out on stage 15. His presence in the mountains will be a huge assist to Kelderman, who will also be supported by Lukas Pöstlberger and Patrick Konrad.

Sagan will be led out by Daniel Oss, with Nils Pilott and Ide Schelling rounding off what is a strong and varied team.