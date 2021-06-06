Photo finish puts Mark Cavendish second at Belgium one-day race as upward trajectory continues

It took a photo finish to deny Mark Cavendish the victory at the Belgian one-day race Elfstedenronde, and although the Manxman says he knew he was second before the digital assistance, it's another sign that his form is very much back.

"When I crossed the finish line I knew I was second. But you never know. In Turkey I also won a stage when I thought I was actually second," Cavendish told broadcaster Sporza, having finished behind Alpecin-Fenix's Tim Merlier.

Cavendish finished ahead of the likes of Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) as he continues to improve during his first year back with Deceuninck - Quick-Step.

"The finish line was approaching faster than I was approaching Merlier," he continued. "This is Tim's 6th win of the year. He is currently the best sprinter there is," to which we're sure Cavendish's team-mate Sam Bennett (who also has six wins this year) and Lotto-Soudal's Caleb Ewan would have something to say.

"[Although] I'm glad I'm in the photo finish and Tim didn't arrive 10 meters in front of me."

As Cavendish's form appears to have sharpened, his tongue has followed suit, saying he's now moved up to riding in the 'A-team' instead of in the 'C-team', which he had done up until this point.

Merlier wint elfstedenronde in de sprint na fotofinish #elfstedenronde pic.twitter.com/4lSH6o9vf5June 6, 2021 See more

"I've been in the C-team of Deceuninck-Quick Step all year. But today I was in the A-team," Cavendish said.

"With guys like Ballerini, Lampaert and Mørkøv you take control of the race. A dream. It was an honour that Evenepoel was leading the pack for me."

As for what's next, team boss Patrick Lefevere has provided conflicting quotes in various interviews as to whether the sprinter has a chance of going to the Tour de France, and that a meeting with the Belgian will soon make things clearer

"I don't know yet. I am now on 25 competition days, in which I finished 12 times in the top 4. I was on the podium nine times. We did not immediately expect that," Cavendish explained.

"Soon I will be together with Patrick Lefevere. We will then see what the plans are in the short or long term."