Photo finish puts Mark Cavendish second at Belgium one-day race as upward trajectory continues
The Manxman finished a tyre width behind Tim Merlier at Elfstedenronde
By Jonny Long
It took a photo finish to deny Mark Cavendish the victory at the Belgian one-day race Elfstedenronde, and although the Manxman says he knew he was second before the digital assistance, it's another sign that his form is very much back.
"When I crossed the finish line I knew I was second. But you never know. In Turkey I also won a stage when I thought I was actually second," Cavendish told broadcaster Sporza, having finished behind Alpecin-Fenix's Tim Merlier.
Cavendish finished ahead of the likes of Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) as he continues to improve during his first year back with Deceuninck - Quick-Step.
"The finish line was approaching faster than I was approaching Merlier," he continued. "This is Tim's 6th win of the year. He is currently the best sprinter there is," to which we're sure Cavendish's team-mate Sam Bennett (who also has six wins this year) and Lotto-Soudal's Caleb Ewan would have something to say.
"[Although] I'm glad I'm in the photo finish and Tim didn't arrive 10 meters in front of me."
>>> Richie Porte ‘would love to repay Geraint Thomas’ at Tour de France after taking Dauphiné victory
As Cavendish's form appears to have sharpened, his tongue has followed suit, saying he's now moved up to riding in the 'A-team' instead of in the 'C-team', which he had done up until this point.
Merlier wint elfstedenronde in de sprint na fotofinish #elfstedenronde pic.twitter.com/4lSH6o9vf5June 6, 2021
"I've been in the C-team of Deceuninck-Quick Step all year. But today I was in the A-team," Cavendish said.
"With guys like Ballerini, Lampaert and Mørkøv you take control of the race. A dream. It was an honour that Evenepoel was leading the pack for me."
As for what's next, team boss Patrick Lefevere has provided conflicting quotes in various interviews as to whether the sprinter has a chance of going to the Tour de France, and that a meeting with the Belgian will soon make things clearer
"I don't know yet. I am now on 25 competition days, in which I finished 12 times in the top 4. I was on the podium nine times. We did not immediately expect that," Cavendish explained.
"Soon I will be together with Patrick Lefevere. We will then see what the plans are in the short or long term."
-
-
Tech of the Month June: Pitbull pedals, Tifosi Ekar gravel bike, Gaerne G. STL road shoes and Garmin giveaway
This week with have an innovative new pedal design, one of the best value 13-speed gravel bikes out there and a set of no-compromise racing road shoes.
By Stefan Abram •
-
‘It’s never felt so easy on the bike’: Mark Padun doubles Dauphiné win tally and takes polka dot jersey for good measure
The Ukrainian took his second win in as many days at the French stage race
By Jonny Long •
-
Sir Bradley Wiggins: I hope Mark Cavendish gets a just reward - it’s the result of a lot of sacrifice
Wiggins celebrates the return to winning ways for his former team-mate
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish: It’s not the Tour de France, but to win after these difficulties is something special
Mark Cavendish has said while it's not the Tour de France, winning at the Tour of Turkey is still something special after his recent difficulties.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish 'didn't expect' four wins in Turkey as career victories top 150
The Manxman stormed back into form at the Tour of Turkey
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish takes fourth stage win at Tour of Turkey
The Manxman capped his comeback with victory on the final day
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish heralds his 'inspiration' Fabio Jakobsen as both riders mount successful comebacks in Turkey
The Manxman has tipped his team-mate to become a 'superstar' of cycling
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish wins third stage in a row
Mark Cavendish claimed a third consecutive victory in the Tour of Turkey, avoiding a huge crash in the sprint finish.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish: 'My confidence is coming back'
Mark Cavendish said his confidence continues to grow as he took a second consecutive victory in the Tour of Turkey.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish doubles up with stage three victory of Tour of Turkey 2021
Mark Cavendish took stage three victory and extends his lead in the overall standings at the Tour of Turkey 2021 where he beat Jasper Philipsen by almost a whole bike length.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •