Police shoot driver who reportedly drove into group of riders during bike race
Six riders were transported to hospital, four in critical condition
By Jonny Long
A man has been shot by police after he allegedly drove into cyclists at a bike race in Arizona, USA.
The incident occurred at 7.25am in the downtown area of Show Low, on Saturday June 19, when the driver of a Ford F-150 is said to have driven into a group of riders competing in the Arizona State Championships, according to local media and reported by VeloNews.
The man behind the wheel has been described as a white 35-year-old, who attempted to flee the scene and was chased behind a hardware store before being shot by a police officer. He is said to be in a critical but stable condition.
Six cyclists were transported to hospital, four in critical condition, while three more people attended hospital with less serious injuries.
The New York Times reports that this incident affected riders competing in the 55 and over category, with one competitor telling the newspaper he saw the black pickup truck cross over three lanes of traffic in the opposite direction, heading towards the cyclists, assuming the driver was heading towards a car park.
"I don’t know who the heck this guy is, or what his motive was,” Tony Quinones said. “But he intentionally did not go left into a parking lot. He drove his truck directly and intentionally into our group, and you could hear him accelerate until he hit that telephone pole."
“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time,” said Kristine Sleighter, who works for the local police department.
"Thank you to all first responders who supported during this shocking incident," added Show Low Police Department on their Facebook page. "Also, thank you to all citizens who have generously offered their assistance."
Police and multiple state agencies are now investigating the incident.
