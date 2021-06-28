Primož Roglič loses time after fall on another crash-marred day at the Tour de France 2021
The Slovenian came down in the final 10km that featured a number of nasty falls
By Jonny Long
Primož Roglič lost time on stage three of the 2021 Tour de France after a crash in the final 10km.
Last year's runner-up came down after what looked like a touch of wheels in the bunch, veering off from the left-hand side of the peloton and onto the tarmac.
The Slovenian got back to his feet, surrounded by team-mates, with cuts to his thigh, arm and shoulder.
Further details of his injuries are not yet known, but he began the chase back to the peloton in earnest, finding himself 1-20 in arrears with little over 8km remaining, half of the Jumbo-Visma squad dropping back to aid the pursuit.
After a kilometre and a half they'd closed 10 seconds before a number of other crashes erupted from the peloton in yet another hectic finale at this year's French Grand Tour.
By the time he crossed the finish line, Roglič had lost 55 seconds to the group containing Tadej Pogačar and Geraint Thomas, who themselves were 26 seconds down on stage winner Tim Merlier as the bunch fractured due to the crashes in the final kilometres.
Earlier in the day, Geraint Thomas had come down in a crash, finding himself more than five minutes behind and clutching his shoulder, but recovering enough to get himself back in the bunch. Details on his exact ailments are also yet to be revealed.
More to follow...
