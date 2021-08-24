Primož Roglič says 'no risk, no glory' after crashing on descent on stage 10 of Vuelta a España
The race leader went on the attack on the final climb leaving all of his rivals behind
Primož Roglič said there is "no risk, no glory" after he attacked on the final climb of stage 10 in the Vuelta a España, before crashing on the following descent.
Jumbo-Visma's team leader Roglič went on the attack with around 13km to go, leaving all of his rivals behind, but he crashed on a dusty corner after taking too much speed into it, this saw him get caught by the chasing trio of Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and the Movistar duo of Enric Mas and Miguel Ángel López.
However, Roglič and co did put time into the Ineos Grenadier leaders of Adam Yates and Egan Bernal, who slip down the top-10 in the general classification either side of the five minute mark behind new leader, Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux).
>>> Michael Storer doubles up as Primož Roglič's attack came unstuck with crash on descent on stage 10 of Vuelta a España
Speaking to the press after the stage, Roglič was asked why he attacked and how he felt after hitting the deck: "Without the crash I would be even better but it’s not so bad. There was some action, huh? Why not [go on the attack]? No risk, no glory. It’s not too bad, it was mostly a slide so should be fine hopefully.
"I was just going too fast. It was super slippery and I went in a little fast."
Roglič has looked unbeatable at this year's race with team-mate, Sam Oomen revealing to Eurosport that his leader decided he was going to attack on the final climb while riding the race.
"[We decided] not this morning, but a little into the ride" Said Oomen. "He felt good, so he wanted to try - He was also excited himself, a little bit of a surprise move."
Roglič now sits in third place in the general classification, 2-17 behind Eiking with Guillaume Martin of Cofidis sat in between, the Frenchman just 58 seconds behind the Norwegian leader.
But stage 11 opens up yet more opportunities for Roglič to steal back the jersey yet again as he continues to be the overwhelming favourite. The 11th day runs from Antequera to Valdepeñas de Jaén over 133.6km with a 20 per cent gradient ramp to the finish.
