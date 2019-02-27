Eight enticing cycling helmet deals: pick up a bargain today

Looking for a bargain price on a new brainbox? We round up some of the best offers online...

The primary job of a cycling helmet is to protect your head in the event of an incident. However, brands are constantly pushing forwards in their attempts to make them more lightweight, more aero and more comfortable.

You can pick up a basic, entry level helmet that will meet the safety requirements in the UK for around £50 quite comfortably. However, for the cutting edge in aerodynamics, the lightest lid on the block or the most breathable brainbox, prices will exceed £200. Which is where deals come in.

The Cycling Weekly tech team has tested all sorts of cycling helmets over the past few years, so we certainly know what represents a good investment. We scoured the interweb for the best deals out there, on helmets that we’d recommend ourselves.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Catlike Mixino VD 2.0 Road Helmet, was £239.99, now from £69.99

Read more: Catlike Mixino helmet review

The Mixino comes with a fixed aero shell, and an Aramid roll cage designed to offer protection in high impact. There’s lots of adjustability, with a lightweight retention system plus pads in varying levels of thickness.

Buy now: Catlike Mixino helmet from £69.99 at Tredz

Specialized Propero 3 Helmet was £80, now £47.99

Sharing features with the Specialized Prevail, the Propero is a race inspired lid with a slightly friendlier price tag. There’s lots of venting to keep you cool, thanks to the ‘4th Dimension cooling system’ and fit adjustments aplenty with a micro-adjustable dial and four height positions on offer.

Buy now: Specialized Propero 3 helmet at Evans Cycles for £47.99

MET Trenta was £220, now from £115

Read more: MET Trenta review

The Trenta is an aero lid which claims to offer a 7 per cent reduction in drag vs a standard road helmet, thanks to the tube shaped tail design. Large vents with internal channeling ensure you stay cool, too.

Buy now: MET Trenta at Wiggle from £115

Specialized S-works Prevail was £174.99, now £105.99

With a huge amount of vents, deep internal channels and an aligned exhaust port, the Specialized S-Works Prevail II helmet is one of the lightest and coolest helmets Specialized has made. It also features the brand’s Mindset II micro-dial fit system which makes it very easy to get a secure and comfortable grip.

Buy now: Specialized S-Works Prevail helmet at Hargroves Cycles for £105.99 (or Rutland Cycles for £119.99 if you need a medium!)

Lazer Bullet MIPs was £219, now £119

Read more: Lazer Bullet MIPs review

With a new Lazer Bullet 2.0 on the way, the Lazer Bullet MIPS is now available with some epic savings. The Bullet is an aero helmet, with a sliding vent which can be pulled back to improve ventilation.

Buy now: Lazer Bullet MIPs at Tredz for £119

Bell Stratus 2018 was £109, now £54.99

Read more: Bell Stratus review

The Bell Stratus is a brilliant helmet that doesn’t break the bank. It is comfortable, has a great fit and is cool on hot days.

Buy now: Bell Stratus at Evans Cycles for £54.99

Giro Aerohead MIPS helmet was £259.99, now from £190

Read more: Giro Aerohead MIPS review here

It might seem pricey, but the Giro Aerohead is actually the cheaper of two options – the Aerohead Ultimate carrying an RRP of £519.99. However, we’ve reviewed both models – standard here, and Ultimate here – and we found that though the Ultimate has some nice-to-have features, the plain old Aerohead did the job (even for Dan Bigham who wore it to win a hat trick of National Track titles).

The wind tunnel tested lid comes with an eye shield made by ZEISS Optics, with magnetic attachment so you can flip it up (rather than chuck it in a bush if it fogs up).

Prices vary per size, but everyone gets a discount…

Buy now: Giro Aerohead MIPS 2018 helmet at Tredz from £190

Bell Zephyr MIPS Helmet was £209.99, now from £85.99

Read more: Bell Zephyr MIPS helmet review

Buy now: Bell Zephyr MIPS helmet from £85.99 (most colours £125.99) at Wiggle

The Zephyr represented a major departure in style for Bell, and it went well, receiving a place in the Cycling Weekly Editor’s Choice awards.

There’s a clever ‘Float Fit Race’ retention system which aims to dramatically increase comfort, 18 wide vents, plus a handy sweat guide which prevents drips from getting in your eyes on long, hot climbs.