Fizik now makes cycling helmets, and the new lids might suit those with wide or narrow heads

Fizik is best known for it's high end cycling shoes and saddles, but today, the Italian brand has announced that it is turning its attention to rider protection with a completely new line of helmets.

Fizik has launched four cycling helmet models aimed at the road, gravel and MTB markets. The Kargo, Kaze, Kudo, and Kassis helmets mark Fizik’s first step into this space and boast an innovative fit system that hopes to adapt to riders with different head shapes.

The new technology

Across the board, all four helmets feature an adjustable internal width system, which Fizik calls its Adaptive Fit System. Unlike traditional cradle mechanisms that only allow for circumference changes, this one alters the point from which the retention system pinches, to suit narrower and wider head shapes.

The system aims to offer a more dialled-in, secure feel, especially for riders who typically find helmets too narrow or too wide.

By changing the attachment points of the retention system, you can alter how narrow or wide the helmet retention system is. (Image credit: Fizik)

Internally, the helmets use a traditional construction of an EPS foam liner and a polycarbonate outer shell. The helmets also feature the latest generation MIPS Air Node rotational impact protection layered just beneath the padding, further improving rider protection. All of the helmets have been put through Virginia Tech's independent testing and received a 5-star rating.

Another nod to safety is the rear-mounted 35-lumen rechargable light. It's removable, and comes as standard with the road and gravel helmets - a nice touch.

As you might expect from a 2025 cycling helmet lineup, CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) has been employed throughout development, particularly on the Kudo aero helmet, in a bid to optimise airflow and reduce drag without completely sealing off ventilation. The result is an outline that brings to mind elements of POC’s Ventral range, with softly sculpted profiles and a focus on smooth transitions between surfaces in the road helmets.

Aesthetically, I do think the helmets won't be to everyone's liking, but personally I am a fan. Strange too, is that they feel decidedly Fizik - even though this is the brand's first set of helmets.

The helmets

The Kudo Aero is the most striking of the range, and is Fizik’s most race-focused helmet of the line-up. It features a largely closed shell, except for a small rear vent and a neatly integrated channel beneath the brow to manage airflow. Fizik claims the larger front vents, coupled with smaller rear ones, accelerates airflow over the head, aiding cooling. It's fairly lightweight by aero helmet standards too, claiming to tip the scales at 270g (m). It retails at £269.99 / $289.99 / €290.00, and is available in S, M and L sizes across three colourways.

The Kudo Aero is aggressive by modern day aero helmet stadards, providing little venting. (Image credit: Fizik)

Designed as the all-rounder, the Kudo is largely the same as the Kudo Aero, except without the skinsuit. More ventilation should make this an easier to live with helmet, designed for general riding. It shares the same Adaptive Fit System and MIPS Air Node, and is said to weigh 270 grams in a size medium.

The Fizik Kudo is priced at £269.99 / $289.99 / €290.00 and features the same sizing as the Kudo Aero.

The standard Kudo is much closer to the rest of the market, providing ventilation across the head. (Image credit: Fizik)

The Kunee, on the other hand, is aimed purely at time trial and triathlon riding. It's relatively narrow by modern-day standards, and features vented side profiles to aid cooling. It will hit shelves with a £359.99 / $379.99 / €380.00 price tag.

There’s also the Kassis - a dedicated MTB trail helmet - but we won’t dwell too much on that here. It follows the same design DNA, albeit with increased coverage and a larger visor.

The Kunee is narrow by modern TT helmet designs. (Image credit: Fizik)

Fizik is clearly aiming at the top end of the market here. The Kudo, and Kudo Aero, in particular, look set to compete with the likes of the Specialized Evade III and POC Ventral Lite. Meanwhile, the Kargo and Kaze slot in as versatile performance lids - premium, but not overtly race-specific. The brand is leaning on its Italian design heritage, clean lines, and reputation for comfort to carve out a niche in a crowded category.

For more information, visit the Fizik website.