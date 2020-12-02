Carbon weave is back with new Fulcrum Speed CMPTZN wheelsets

Fulcrum has given its Speed wheel range a striking total black makeover, using acres of gorgeous carbon weave to stunning effect in two new ‘competizione‘ racing wheelsets.

The Italian brand claims the new all-black look of the Speed 40 and Speed 55 CMPTZN DB – almost invisible black decals over the carbon weave – is “decidedly racing” and that it not only gives the wheels a unique and timeless look, but that the minimal decals also save weight – “no small matter considering that with top of the range wheels every gram counts.”

Fulcrum says the Speed CMPTZN DB wheels, available in 40mm and 55mm rim depths as their names suggest, are the result of constant feedback from the pro peloton, with technological solutions developed specifically for Elia Viviani and Team Cofidis.

The two new wheelsets both use CULT ceramic bearings, as used by sister brand Campagnolo. Fulcrum claims these not only save 10g over the standard Speed DB’s steel bearings, but they also save 3.5 watts per pedal stroke due to superior machining precision and lower friction thanks to their lubrication with a drop of oil rather than grease. The bearings are adjustable since Fulcrum has used the traditional – and preferred by most – cup-and-cone system.

The front hub has a carbon shell with a weave to match the rim, while the rear gets an aluminium shell. Both wheels use 21 spokes – round rather than bladed – laced in Campagnolo and Fulcrum’s very efficient 2:1 pattern, but to balance out the pedalling/disc-braking forces, the rear has its 14 spokes on the driveside whereas the front has 14 on the brake side. There’s no rim-brake option.

Fulcrum continues with its 2-way fit tubeless-ready rim design. The internal width measures 19mm while the outer is 26.5mm. Fulcrum says this gives riders additional freedom in terms of the tyres that can be fitted, and claims the wheels can run tyres from 23mm to 50mm.

The claimed weight of the wheels is 1,460g for the Speed 40 CMPTZN DB and 1,470g for the Speed 55 CMPTZN DB. Both have a rider weight limit of 120kg.

Both sets are priced at €2,250 (UK price TBC) and are available immediately in limited numbers, with an increase in production from February 2021.