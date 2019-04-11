Carry more with Rapha Core Cargo

Utilitarian, durable design and technical innovation come together in a range that sets the standard in comfort, performance and value

Initially labelled ridiculous, pockets on bibshorts have quickly become ubiquitous among adventure cyclists. The Explore Cargo Bib Shorts changed the way many of us ride and have been worn to victory in ultra-endurance races as challenging as the Silk Road Mountain Race.

For 2019, Rapha has introduced cargo shorts in its Core range, applying the same layout to create a workhorse cycling short that excels on every ride: the Core Cargo Bib Shorts for men and Core Cargo Shorts for women. Equipped with the same sturdy mesh pockets as their Explore cousins, both shorts give you the capacity to take all the essentials you need and the freedom to wear whatever you like up top. The shape and construction of the pockets has been tested extensively to ensure contents remain safely stowed, whether you’re on the way to work or crossing a Continent.

The new shorts are the flagship product of the new Core range which includes Core Cargo Bib Shorts, Core Cargo Shorts, Women’s Cargo Shorts, an updated Core Jersey for men and women as well as children’s sizes for the first time.

Rapha’s trio of new shorts, the Core Cargo Bib Shorts, Core Cargo Shorts and Women’s Cargo Shorts, are all made from a supportive, dense-knit fabric for comfort and durability. Each features a new, simpler design around the waist, reducing seams to allow for a more comfortable fit. The Core Cargo Bib straps are made from a lightweight, breathable fabric that will stretch to accommodate riders of all heights and help regulate body temperature.

All three feature an expandable mesh pocket on each leg and the Core Cargo Bib Shorts have two rear pockets that sit out of sight under a T-shirt and conveniently above the waistline when worn with a pair of looser-fitting shorts on top. All pockets feature a reinforced top seam to keep items secure on ride.

A low-profile laser-cut leg gripper holds the shorts in place while flat-locked seams prevent chafing. Rapha has also incorporated the tried-and-tested perforated Brevet chamois pad for men and the brand new women’s Classic chamois for market-leading comfort wherever you ride.

“It’s so much easier to get to a pocket on your side rather than on your back. If I need it immediately it’s right there, and it’s second nature,” says Ivy Valdman, featured in the Rapha Core film.

As with the rest of the Core range, the new cargo shorts are positioned to strike a balance between comfort, performance and value and allow more cyclists to access the Rapha brand. With jerseys starting at just £60, the collection represents great value combined with the subtle styling and long-lasting quality for which Rapha is renowned.

