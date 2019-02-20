Five of the best Chain Reaction Cycles deals including Rapha, Mavic and more

The best deals from the online retail giant

Chain Reaction Cycles is one of the biggest cycling retailers in the world, and is well known for housing a great selection of clothing, components, bikes and much more. For this reason, it’s also a great place for discounts, deals and sales and the site is well known for it price drops.

This page is dedicated to bring you the biggest and best deals from the Chain Reaction Cycles sales. Cycling Weekly’s tech team have years of experience, unrivalled expertise and know what represents a great deal. Where we’ve reviewed a product, we’ll include the review and if we haven’t reviewed it you can rest assured knowing that we wouldn’t recommend it if we weren’t certain it represented a good deal.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. By clicking this link we will receive a commission from the retailer – this does not affect the amount you pay.

The best Chain Reaction Cycles deals

Rapha Gilet II was £100, now £50

Read more: Rapha Gilet II review

Designed for cool and changeable conditions, the Rapha gilet is windproof, water-resistant and good looking –perfect for those chilly spring mornings. It has a zipped chest pocket and a soft fleeced neck for extra comfort and it’s now discounted by 50%.

Buy now: Rapha Gilet II at Chain Reaction Cycles for £50

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL Disc wheels were £1759, now £669.98

Read more: Mavic Ksyrium Pro disc wheelset review

The reason these wheels are on such a whopping discount (over £1000) is because they’re tubular, which is a bit niche and not the same as a clincher wheel because it involves the tyre being glued on to the rim. However, if you’re still riding that standard then you are quids in.

These wheels are lightweight, designed especially round climbing and have a claimed weight of 1,320g.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL Disc front wheel for £289.99

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL Disc rear wheel for £379.99

Rapha Pro Team Midweight jersey was £140, now £56

This figure hugging short sleeve jersey is suitable for riding in mild to warm weather and it’s got an aggressive cut that suits riding on the drops. It’s available in Rapha’s classic pink colour.

Buy now: Rapha Pro Team Midweight jersey at Chain Reaction Cycles for £56

dhb Aeron bib shorts were £75, now £56.25

Read more: dhb Aeron Speed bib short review

Dhb’s Aeron shorts are some of our favourites, representing quality comfort and fit at far lower price than its rivals. With spring just around the corner these are well worth a look.

Buy now: dhb Aeron bib shorts at Chain Reaction Cycles for £56.25

MET Manta helmet was £180, now £64.99

Read more: MET Manta helmet review

This aero helmet is one of our favourite watt-saving lids, making our Editor’s Choice list in 2017. Despite its closed off looks we found it comfortable in the heat, with the front vents channelling air over the top of the head, while the side ones cool your temples.

It’s available in three colours and looks particularly good in white/light blue.

Buy now: MET Manta helmet at Chain Reaction Cycles for £64.99

DT Swiss ER 1600 Spline DB wheelset was £494.98, now £329.98

This hardworking and dependable wheelset is one of the class leaders at this price point. Stiff bladed spokes help propel the aluminium rim along whilst the 20mm internal rim width seats tyres of 25 or 28mm width, tubeless or clincher, nicely.

Buy now: DT Swiss ER 1600 Spline DB wheelset at Chain Reaction Cycles for £329.98

