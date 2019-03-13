Best deals on cycling shoes: upgrade your riding kicks in time for summer

We've rounded up some of the most tempting offers available right now

Most of us have one pair of road cycling shoes, maybe a couple if we’re lucky, that we’ll wear nearly every time we get on the bike. And since those pedalling slippers form a key bond between you and the bike, it makes a lot of sense to invest in the best you can afford.

However, cycling shoe prices seem to be ever increasing, with newer, stiffer, lighter, and occasionally more comfortable designs constantly aiming to reach superlative status in the category.

Which is where deals come in. You could shell out a few ton for the newest and best, or enjoy a significant price drop on the model that was newest and best last year.

Here, we’ve found the best deals on a selection of shoes that we have either ridden, or we know the brand and trust in the quality of its product. With summer just around the corner, now is a great to bag a bargain and upgrade your old shoes to some serious racing slippers.

Specialized Comp Road Shoes were £150, now £74.99

Specialized is renowned for its Body Geometry technology, which in its shoes primarily helps correct knee tracking for comfort on the bike and injury prevention. At the ‘Comp’ level, you get all of this at a more affordable price point thanks to a nylon sole. Boa dials still allow quick and easy adjustments, and an extra 50 per cent off can’t hurt either.

Buy now at the CycleStore for £74.99

Bontrager Specter Road Shoe were £129.99, now £71.99

A nylon and fibreglass sole comes with Boa dial for performance without a massive price tag. We just hope you like yellow…

Buy now: Bontrager Specter Road Shoe at Evans Cycles for £71.99

Bont Riot Cycle Road Shoe was £99.99, now £39.99

Read more: Bont Riot+ shoes review (a step up in spec, same shape and fit)

Bont’s part trick is its heat mouldable innersole, which means you can set them to fit your foot almost exactly. You also get a good degree of carbon composite in the sole, mixed with fibreglass in lower stress areas to help reduce the price, plus arch support to guard against knee pain.

Buy now: Bont Riot cycling shoes at Wiggle for £39.99

Giro Prolight Techlace were £349.99, now £261.99

Read more: Giro Prolight Techlace review

Giro’s latest and lightest (152g for a pair of size 42!) have now been discounted by 25% at Evans Cycles. These shoes have a super light weight mesh construction that makes them perfect for long climbing days or rides in very hot weather.

Buy now: Giro Prolight Techlace at Evans Cycles for £261.99

Specialized Torch 3.0 Limon was £199, now from £109.99

Read more: Specialized Torch 3.0 review

We’re such big fans of the Specialized Torch 3.0 shoes that we awarded them a spot on our Editor’s Choice List this year. The supple upper is paired with a composite sole that’s plenty stiff for most peoples use.

Buy now: Specialized Torch 3.0 at Cyclestore for £149.99

Plenty of women’s Specialized Torch 2.o shoes (also very good) are available for £109, that’s down from £149.99.

Buy now: Women’s Specialized Torch 2.0 shoes at Cyclestore for £109.99

Mavic Cosmic Pro road shoe was £225, now £185

We’re big fans of Mavic here at Cycling Weekly, and we’re as equally impressed with the brand’s shoe offerings as we are with its wheels.

These Cosmic Pro shoes are a premium offering at a price of £185 (down from £225). For that price you get two Boa dials, a micro-fibre upper and a carbon sole providing plenty of stiffness when you want get hard on the pedals.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Pro road shoe at Chain Reaction Cycles for £185

Giro Factor Techlace road shoes were £299, now £199

Read more: Giro Factor Techlace review

With the Factor Techlace, Giro set out to create a shoe that found the perfect medium between comfort, performance and weight.

It comes with one Boa Dial and a Velcro-lace setup so it’s easy to get foot hugging retention on the heel without hotspots across the top. We’ve reviewed these shoes and our favourite thing about them was the comfort – it’s impressive for a race dedicated pair of shoes.

Buy now: Giro Factor Techlace road shoes at Evans Cycles for £199

Giro Empire shoes were £259, now from £137.99

Review: Giro Empire ACC shoes

Buy now: Giro Empire shoes (mens) at Rutland Cycles for £137.99

Buy now: Giro Empire shoes (womens) at Rutland Cycles for £155.99

Another pair of superb Giro shoes that have now got a tidy discount on them. They’re amazingly good looking, keeping all of the chic that we’ve come to expect from Giro shoes. Those good looks are matched by the performance ethic that these shoes embody, and the Easton carbon sole keeps things stiff underfoot whilst the laces offer comfort.