Cyber Monday deals on road and gravel bikes

Knocking on the door of a new year means that retailers are keen to move any of it’s existing 2020 bikes on, which means that there are some cracking deals to be had for us cyclists.

We’ve hand picked these bike deals as if we were shopping with our own money. They all represent great brands and are at a great price (at the time of writing). Our Tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations Where we have ridden and reviewed the bike, we’ve included a link to it so you can read more on what we thought about the bike.

With each product is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best Cyber Monday Road and Gravel Bike deals UK

Cannondale SuperSlice Ultegra road bike £5,500 £2,750

Super slippery and savagely fast. Taking full advantage of the highly regarded Cannondale BallisTec Hi-MOD Carbon, this fully integrated frameset is teamed with Shimano Ultegra groupset, TRP hydraulic disc brakes, carbon bars and 35mm carbon clincher wheels for one rapid testing or triathlon machine. View Deal

Genesis Datum 2020 – Gravel Bike at Tredz £2,599.99 £1,799.99

Genesis were one of the early adopters of all terrain bikes, and the Datum really represents this experience. The carbon frame and fork, dressed in SRAM Rival 1x with hydraulic brakes and 38c tyres. Happy on or off road and coming in at £1,799.99, an £800 saving – it’s a bargain. View Deal

Merida Reacto Disc 6000 2020 road bike at Tredz £2800 £2000

Another £800 saving to be made, this time on the Shimano Ultegra equipped Merida Reacto carbon road bike comes with a Fulcrum Racing 700 DB wheelset and hydraulic disc brakes. The Reacto is an aero frame, designed to help you put every watt to good use. We gave the Merida Reacto 600 a 9/10 when we saw it a while back and the latest Reacto Team-E a 10/10, leaving you in no doubt this is a great bike. View Deal

Ridley Fenix SLA Disc Road Bike at Wiggle £1499.99 £999

This deal is not only impressive for the discount on offer and the bike, it’s also a 2021 model! The aluminium frameset of the Fenix is dressed in Shimano Tiagra, with TRP cable disc brakes. The Vittoria Zaffiro tyres are specced in a 25mm size, and should provide grip and confidence without adding too much rolling resistance and it’s now within the Cyclescheme (bike to work) max value. View Deal

Cannondale CAAD13 Disc Force Etap AXS Road Bike | £4,799.99 £3,983.99

The CAAD13 is Cannondale’s performance alloy bike with racing geometry. We absolutely love this bike, giving the Cannondale CAAD13 Disc Force AXS road bike a 10/10 and a Cycling Weekly Editor’s Choice Award. View Deal

Merida Scultura | £2,800.00 £1,800.00

Merida’s Scultura road bike has a racing geometry with its CF4 carbon frame and fork. We’ve ridden a few versions and loved the slightly more relaxed geometry of the Merida Scultura 7000-E, so if your after a race bike, this could be the one for you. Shimano Ultegra groupset complete with Continental Grand Sport Race 25mm tyres, for a box read race whip. View Deal

Boardman SLR Titanium 9.6 Road Bike | £4,200.00 £2,899.00

This is a serious saving on the endurance style Boardman SLR 9.6 road bike, we rode the Boardman SLR 8.6 Women’s Carbon recently and highly rated it with a 9/10 The titanium build will have many fans looking for a slightly softer ride feel with incredibly durability. Specced out with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset with hydraulic disc brakes. It’s the long termer for any stable, and will serve you for life. View Deal

Van Rysel Ultra CF Ultegra Di2 | £3,499.99 £3,200.00

Van Rysel, is well known for delivering bikes with an incredible spec for unbelievable price points and this deal only highlights that further. The lower specced Van Rysel Ultra CR was another Cycling Weekly Editor’s Choice winner last year. The decathlon house brand operates so close to the margins, any kind of discount is a rarity. It’s incredibly rare to see a carbon road bike with an Ultegra electronic groupset, rolling on a set of Mavic Cosmic UST PRO SL wheels this close to £3,000. View Deal

Giant TCR Advanced SL 1 Disc Road Bike | £5,998.99 £5,099.14

Giant’s TCR Advanced SL 1 carbon road bike is an out and out race beast. The nimble front-end handling and stiffness-to-weight ratio makes this hard to hold back at times. We’ve the top model, Giant TCR Advance SL 0, and found it thrilling, if a little harsh. Equipped with a 24 speed SRAM AXS drivetrain, smooth, responsive shifting is promised. The hydraulic disc brakes promise powerful and controlled braking performance. View Deal

Best Black Friday Road Bike deals US

De Rosa IDOL Ultegra Di2 Racing 500 Discc Rosso 51.1 $4899.99 $3,919

Always classic and classy, De Rosa bikes will always have space in our hearts. The IDOL promises to be lightweight, agile and comfortable. The Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset breaks away from the Italian’s heritage, but will be a big draw for many riders, especially at this price. View Deal

Ridley Fenix SLA Disc Road Bike at Wiggle $1,899 $1,269.99

This deal is so good we’re including it twice, so both sides of the pond can take advantage. The aluminium frame comes dressed in Shimano Tiagra, with TRP disc brakes. The Vittoria Zaffiro tyres are specced in a 25mm size, and should provide grip and confidence without adding too much rolling resistance. View Deal

Ridley Kanzo A Adventure Bike (Apex 1 – 2021) at Wiggle $1,899.00 $1,269.99

Another cracker of a Ridley deal, this time for folk after an adventure. Self named as a ‘do it all’ machine. It’s based around a triple butted aluminium frame, and comes with SRAM Apex 1 shifting plus TRP cable operated disc brakes. Tyres are all important in a gravel bike, and these are WTB Riddler’s in a size 45c. View Deal

Cervelo P2 105 time trial bike at Competitive Cyclist $2900 $1999

Cervelo has long been a master of aero frames, and the P2 is a wind cheating time trial machine. The deal is on a size 54 frame, and this is a Shimano 105 build. A bargain for those targeting time trials or triathlons. View Deal

Cannondale Synapse Neo 1 Electric Bike $5,000.00 $3,799.73

The Cannondale Synapse Neo 1 is an electric bike which allows you to ride further than you might unassisted, with a range of up to 150 miles/241 kilometers thanks to a Bosch Active Line Plus drive system. View Deal