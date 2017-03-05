Sunday trading: Best deals on components, including drivechains, pedals and much more

Spring time is the best time to give your bike some love. Here are the finest deals on components for you to upgrade your bike with.

We’re basically out of winter, hooray! Which means it’s time to give that bike of yours such much needed love.

To help you out, we’ve dug out some of the finest deals on components the internet has to offer.

This includes the likes of Shimano drivechains, Mavic wheels and much, much more…

Shimano 105 5800 £500 £349.99

Read more: Shimano 105 review

Shimano 105 is the company’s workhorse. It’s perfect for those looking to step their bike’s performance up a notch.

Buy now: Shimano 105 5800 from Evans Cycles for £349.99

Shimano Ultegra 6800 SPD SL pedal £149.99 £87.99

Some of Shimano’s top range pedals are now discounted by a whopping 41%.

They’re lightweight, stiff and come with that Shimano reliability that we love.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra 6800 SPD SL pedal from Evans Cycles for £87.99

Mavic Kysyrium Elite 700C road wheelset £525 £472.50

Read more: Mavic Ksyrium Elite review

We’ve tested these wheels and we found literally nothing wrong with them. Now that’s some accolade.

Couple that with the fact that they’re now discounted and they’re worth snapping up while they last.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Elite from Evans Cycles for £472.50

Selle San Marco Aspide Team saddle £129.99 £59.99

Sit your bum down on this bad boy and there’ll be no going back.

comfortable enough for all day riding and light enough for racing makes the San Marco Aspide saddle something of a rarity.

Other cracking deals:

Continental Grand Prix folding tyre – £34.95 – £18.98

Campagnolo Comp One OT 11spd Chainset – £339 –£132.03

Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheelset – £875 – £787.50

Campagnolo Bora One 50 clincher wheelset – £1719 – £1389.99

Castelli Imprevisto Nano water-repellant jersey – £80 – £63.99

Altura women’s Pro Gel bib-short – £54.99 – £27.49

Castelli Fawesome Vest 2 – £99.99 – £49.99

Louis Garneau arm warmers – £19.99 – £11.99

Giro women’s rain jacket – £169.99 – £60.99

Endura women’s Roubaix jacket – £ 54.99 – £35.74

Specialized SL Expert bib-short – £99.99 – £79.99

Louis Garneau knee warmers – £19.99 – £11.99

Endura women’s Photon packable jacket – £69.99 – £19.99

