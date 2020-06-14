Sunday trading: Big discounts on Mavic wheelsets plus top end Assos bib shorts

This week we’ve found two great deals on Mavic wheels – both the a carbon Cosmic set and an alloy Ksyrium set. We’ve also found an incredible deal on top end bib shorts and a Giro Aether helmet.

Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon UST 2020 wheelset was £1190, now £989

Read more: Mavic Cosmic review (past models)

These 40mm carbon rims offer a great balance between straight line speed and manoeuvrability. These rim brake models use Mavic’s iTgMAX braking surface technology that increases braking efficiency and are tubeless ready. What’s more, they ship with a set of tyres, too.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon UST wheelset at ProBikeKit for £989

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Exalith wheelset 2020 was £1050, now £849

Mavic’s Kysrium wheels are well know endurance wheels that are made from Maxtal, a specific type of aluminium alloy that has a high strength to weight ratio. The wheels use Mavic’s Exalith braking track for greater stopping power.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Exalith wheelset at ProBikeKit for £849

Assos T Campionissimo_S7 bib shorts were £320, now £184

Once labelled the most expensive bib shorts in the world, the Assos T Campionissimo models carry the S7 moniker, used to show the latest and greatest from the Swiss brand. They feature a racing fit, making them more compressive that lower end options. However, they still feature the well loved waffle inserts that offers a three layer foam insert well known for its comfort.

Buy now: Assos T Campionissimo_S7 bib shorts at Bikezaar for £184

Giro Aether helmet was £289, now from £169

Read more: Giro Aether review

The Aether replaced the Synthe as Giro’s top end helmet a couple of years ago and has grown to be as popular as its predecessor. It has 11 vents to keep you cool, a Roc-Loc adjustment for a better fit and MIPs for added safety.

Buy now: Giro Aether helmet at Chain Reaction Cycles from £169

More great deals:

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now £1099.99

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Castelli women’s Pro Mesh sleeveless baselayer was £56 now £30.79

Topeak Aero Wedge saddle pack was from £21.99 now from £13.99

Continental GP5000 tyres pair with free inner tubes were £120 now £84.95

Specialized Body Geometry Sport mitts were £20.99 now £9.99

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Tacx Bushido smart trainer was £549 now £284.99

Vermarck Lotto-Soudal bibshorts were £89.99 now £53.99

Assos Skinfoil sleeveless baselayer was £50 now £29.99

Specialized Echelon 2 helmet was £59.99 now £44.99

Endura Windchill II arm warmers were £25.99 now £20

Endura Cairn short sleeved jersey was £34.99 now £8.54

Lazer Magneto M1 cycling glasses were £99.99 now from £37.99

Zipp Service Course bars were £109 now from £57.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 cassette was £74.99 now from £45.99

Lifeline Pavo 2000 lumen front light was £170 now £69.99

Orange Seal Endurance sealant was £10.99 now £7.99

Specialized Road Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

