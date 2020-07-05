Sunday trading: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon wheels for less that £700

This Sunday we’ve found a great set of discounts, including an absolutely staggering price drop on a set of carbon fibre Mavic wheels. Alongside this there’s also a discount on a Garmin cycling computer and a set of top end tyres.

Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon UST wheelset was £1089.99, now £659.99

With its 40mm carbon fibre rim the Mavic Cosmic wheelset strikes a perfect balance between flat out speed and agility. It’s tubeless ready, giving it a greater degree of versatility and its 19mm internal width should help seat tyres easily. It also uses Mavic’s excellent iTgMAX braking technology, which handles heat build up very well.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon UST wheelset at Chain Reaction Cycles for £669.99

Garmin Edge 520 Plus was £259.99, now £188.99

The 520 Plus has now been superseded by the Edge 530, but that means it gets a great discount. It’s a powerhouse of a unit, too. Capable of routing you, offering up Strava Live segments and running substantial training tests, including Vo2 Max and FTP, amongst others.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 Plus at ProBikeKit for £188.99

Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses were £178, now £130

The Jawbreakers are some of Oakley’s most iconic glasses and it’s easy to see why they’re so popular. With their large lenses they offer great peripheral vision and protection from the elements. Howev, we have found their larger shape better suited to wider faces.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses at Merlin Cycles for £130

Continental GP5000 tyres were £59.95, now £36.50

The GP5000 are the latest top end tyres from Continental and they offer an excellent balance between grip and longevity and speed.

Buy now: Continental GP 5000 tyres at Merlin Cycles for £36.50

More great deals

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Castelli women’s Pro Mesh sleeveless baselayer was £56 now £30.79

Topeak Aero Wedge saddle pack was from £21.99 now from £13.99

Continental GP5000 tyres pair with free inner tubes were £120 now £84.95

Specialized Body Geometry Sport mitts were £20.99 now £9.99

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Tacx Bushido smart trainer was £549 now £284.99

Vermarck Lotto-Soudal bibshorts were £89.99 now £53.99

Assos Skinfoil sleeveless baselayer was £50 now £29.99

Specialized Echelon 2 helmet was £59.99 now £44.99

Endura Windchill II arm warmers were £25.99 now £20

Endura Cairn short sleeved jersey was £34.99 now £8.54

Lazer Magneto M1 cycling glasses were £99.99 now from £37.99

Zipp Service Course bars were £109 now from £57.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 cassette was £74.99 now from £45.99

Lifeline Pavo 2000 lumen front light was £170 now £69.99

Orange Seal Endurance sealant was £10.99 now £7.99

Specialized Road Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

