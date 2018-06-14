Best cycling shoe deals: Five big discounts on the perfect summer shoes

Our pick of the best cycling shoe deals the internet has to offer

A decent pair of cycling shoes with a quality fit and a good construction can make you want to ride your bike non-stop. Here, we’ve found the best deals on a selection of shoes that we have either ridden, or we know the brand and trust in the quality of its product. With summer just around the corner, now is a great to bag a bargain and upgrade your old shoes to some serious racing slippers.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

Mavic Cosmic Pro road shoe was £210, now £157

We’re big fans of Mavic here at Cycling Weekly, and we’re as equally impressed with the brand’s shoe offerings as we are with their wheels. These Cosmic Pro shoes are a premium offering at a currently budget price of £157. For that price you get two Boa dials, a micro-fibre upper and a carbon sole providing plenty of stiffness when you want get hard on the pedals.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Pro road shoe at Chain Reaction Cycles for £157

Giro Factor Techlace road shoes were £299, now £199

Read more: Giro Factor Techlace review

With the Factor Techlace, Giro set out to create a shoe that found the perfect medium between comfort, performance and weight. It comes with one Boa Dial and a Velcro-lace setup so it’s easy to get foot hugging retention on the heel without hotspots across the top. We’ve reviewed these shoes and our favourite thing about these shoes was the comfort – it’s impressive with a race dedicated pair of shoes.

Buy now: Giro Factor Techlace road shoes at Evans Cycles for £199

Fizik R3B Uomo shoes discounted by 33%, now £149

Read more: Fizik R3B Uomo review

When a pair of R3B Uomo shoes landed in the office, we were all drawn to the classy Italian stylings of the shoe and they’re hand made, apparently. When we tested them, that appreciation broadened even further. They’re seriously comfortably and not too narrow as we’ve found cycling shoes can be. The firm uppers made getting out the saddle and hard on the pedals easy and secure, and there was no rubbing across the top.

Buy now: Fizik R3B Uomo shoes at Tweeks Cycles for £149

Giro Empire shoes were £259, now £199

Another pair of superb Giro shoes that have now got a tidy discount on them. They’re amazingly good looking, keeping all of the chic that we’ve come to expect from Giro shoes. Those good looks are matched by the performance ethic that these shoes embody, and the Easton carbon sole keeps things stiff underfoot whilst the laces offer comfort.

Buy now: Giro Empire shoes (mens) at Rutland Cycles for £199

Buy now: Giro Empire shoes (womens) at Rutland Cycles for £199

Specialized S-Works 6 road shoe was £310, now £217

Read more: Specialized S-Works 6 review

Buy now: Specialized S-Works 6 at Evans Cycles for £217

The Specialized S-Works 6 shoes were some of our favourite shoes. Stiff, light, and once you wore them in a bit, very comfortable. To many they became the cycling shoe to own and for good reason – they’ve won world championships, stage races and they amazing to boot.