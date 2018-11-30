Focus Izalco Max goes aero

New bike is not just lightweight but gains aero features too

Focus claims that its Izalco Max is the lightest disc brake road bike in the world. But it’s now added aero to the bike’s key features, which it claims will save 1.5 minutes over 50km when riding at 200 watts compared with the previous model.

Focus has tested the new Izalco Max in the wind tunnel, with the wheels rotating and a set of moving dummy legs and at different yaw angles. It says that it’s almost impossible to use computer simulations to model all these interactions.

Amongst new aero features are increased front end integration, with all cables running from the aerobar through the interior of the carbon stem, which now gets a -15 degree angle to allow the head tube end of the stem to be raised a little, for a smoother cable run. Focus has five different stem lengths on offer, between 80mm and 120mm.

Focus says that the Izalco Max is made of 671 different pieces of carbon fibre prepreg, including both 60 tonne and 40 tonne high modulus fibres. The stem is just one of 56 specially designed components, designed to integrate into the finished machine.

Other features of the new bike include clearance for 28mm tyres and an update of Focus’s quick release RAT thru-axles to make them easier to use and more aero. There’s a D-shaped aero seatpost with 15mm offset and titanium bolts. Coupled to a more forward seat tube geometry, this leads to an effective offset of only 2mm, allowing a modern racing position relative to the cranks.

Models and prices

The Izalco Max will come in a racier 9-Series and a less expensive 8-Series. For the 9-Series, Focus claims a frame weight of 890g and a fork weight of 358g, while for the 8-Series these figures increase to 1040g for the frame and 380g for the fork.

There are eight frame sizes available from XXS up to XXL. Top of the range is the Izalco Max Disc 9.9 priced at £7899 and kitted out with Dura-Ace Di2 and DT Swiss ARC 1450 Dicut 48mm wheels. £6999 buys the SRAM eTap equipped 9.8 model bike and there is also the Ultegra Di2 equipped 9.7 priced at £5299.

The remaining bikes in the range step down to the 8-Series frameset and include the 8.9 with Ultegra Di2 priced at £4499, mechanical Ultegra-equipped 8.8 for £3439 and the entry level Izalco Max Disc 8.7 model with Shimano 105 priced at £2649.