Is this the ultimate bike cave?

Lockdown has had many of us spending more time in our homes than ever before – and if you’re anything like me then images of this custom cycling cave may have you planning your next home improvements.

Ryan Broadhead of Broadhead Joinery, together with joiner Matthew Kaye, created this space for a road and cyclocross racer. All we can say here at Cycling Weekly is that we’re very jealous.

The owner of this room, James, hopes to tackle the Ultra Marmotte, a 100-mile time trial and the 300km Frontier300 gravel ride over the course of 2021. That’s plenty of endurance events and so no doubt he’ll be notching up some considerable hours in his new den.

The room includes in-built bike racks, tool draws as well as hanging space for kit and dedicated shoe and helmet compartments.

Discussing the build, joiner Broadhead told us: “My personal favorite feature would be the bike racks themselves.”

These also appear to have been the most time-consuming element, he said: “There were a lot of angles to be cut, but they look great finished especially with the bikes in place. Each space was made to suit the bikes so was truly bespoke.”

The room contains a Focus TT bike, Bianchi Oltre XR3, Cannondale SuperX cross bike, Rose Carbon Pro RS and of course the Wattbike taking centre stage.

As well as a desk for controls and fluffy white towels (a far cry from the grease-stained swimming towel draped over the handlebars we’re used to seeing), there is of course the customary fan – albeit a much more stylish model than the typical desk fan seen poking its way into the corner of any dedicated cyclist’s Zoom calls.

Asked to describe the most interesting feature of the room, Yorkshire based joiner Broadhead told us: “The workbench area where all the tools and bike spares are was the most interesting to me.”

We can certainly see the appeal of this treasure trove, Broadhead added: “As joiners, we love tools and tool storage. This one however a very posh workbench compared to mine.”

The rooms can be constructed from any wood – in this case, Birch plywood was the choice that enabled the design to match the rest of the house.

Light streams in from the slanting windows and there are some hints of life via the decorative pot plants (which currently act as a poignant reminder that I need to feed the wilting bottle garden in my own home-office-cum-turbo-cave). Broadhead says that the build took a week, with every element bespoke and tailor-made. Prices of course vary as a result but start from around the £4,000 mark.

We’re sure this isn’t the only luxury bike den in the world or even the UK – if you’ve got something special hiding away at home and think you could top this, drop us an email at cycling [at] futurenet.com.