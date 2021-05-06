Long-awaited Oakley Kato sunglasses are finally here

Oakley has just released its latest eyewear, the distinctive Oakley Kato, which features a wraparound lens that partially covers the nose.

The sunglasses have been a long time coming, being worn to victory by Sam Bennett on stage four of the 2020 Vuelta a España – and featuring again one day later on Chris Froome’s Instagram.

Oakley describes the glasses as featuring an “an innovative, frameless lens, crafted with an extended wrap and built-in retention to mimic the structural properties of a typical frame.”

“The result is a product intended to fit close to the contours of the face, creating a mask-like feel.”

Feedback from the riders wearing prototype Kato sunglasses led to the inclusion of “an adjustable rake system and multiple nosepads to enable a customiaed, seamless fit like never before.”

We can only speculate about any aerodynamic gains that might come from this greater coverage, but Oakley is at least happy to assert that: “This product removes limitations and provides the wearer with the confidence to be at their best, unlocking their inner superpower.”

More information about the new sunglasses can be found at Oakley.com

Chronology of the Oakley Kato

Close to one year ago today, American footballer, Patrick Mahomes posted a photo of himself wearing the yet-to-be-released sunglasses to his Instagram.

Five months later, Sam Bennett rode the sunglasses to victory on stage four of the Vuelta a España.

Which was then quickly followed by an Instagram post the very next day from Chris Froome, in which he is also wearing a pair of Oakley Katos.

More recently, Mark Cavendish wore the sunglasses during the 2021 Tour of Turkey in April, in which he picked up a total of four wins from eight stages.

It’ll be interesting to see if the new Katos become as ubiquitous within the pro peloton as the Oakley Jawbreakers did after their release in 2015.