Michelin update Power tyre range with road and time trial models on offer

Michelin has undertaken a wholesale and complete revamp of its Power tyre range for 2020.

The new range now encompasses all tyres in the road, cyclocross and gravel categories making it a little bit easier to identify exactly which tyre the rider needs.

We’ve taken a look at the road and time trial options within the range, to look at what sets the rubber apart.

Michelin Power Road tyre

The highlight of the new range has to be the brand new Power Road tyre, now available in two versions for either tubed or Tubeless Ready set-ups.

Both tyres use Michelin’s latest-generation X-Race Compound rubber, that it says has been ‘developed and tested in the world of racing’ and is designed to combine grip on wet and dry roads with amazing rolling efficiency.

Both tyres feature siped shoulders for water movement and a silica-based compound to deliver optimised lateral grip both should provide riders with increased grip when cornering at speed, particularly in damp conditions.

A slick ‘performance rubber’ centre section keeps rolling resistance down for straight line speed. The whole crown of the standard clincher Power tyre is reinforced with Aramid Protek+ technology, which features very-high density cross-laid strengthening. This aims at significantly reducing the risk of puncturing by forming aramid triangles that maximise protection in spite of their light weight.

The Tubeless Ready version offers better rolling efficiency, longevity and durability thanks to the optimised tread wear of the new X-Race compound, a more robust 4×120 TPI casing and the fact that tubeless is proven to provide better efficiency.

Price

Power Road £42.99, Power Road Tubeless £59.99

Sizes

Power Road – 700×23, 25, 28c

Power Road Tubeless – 700×25, 28, 32c

Weights

Power Road: 223g (23c), 235g (25c), 255g (28c)

Power Road Tubeless: same as above

Other options

Power Road is also available with blue or red sidewalls.

Michelin Power Time Trial

Alongside the new Power Road, Michelin has launched a time trial specific tyre that apparently targets demanding competitors who are looking for a lightweight tyre to gives them a speed boost when competing in races, time trials, triathlons or ultra-distance events.

It’s the lightest of all Michelin’s premium road tyres. It owes its low weight to the 3×180 TPI casing and new RACE-2 compound which combine to deliver ‘exceptional efficiency and a competitive edge in long-distance races, or when looking to save valuable seconds’.

Price: £56.99

£56.99 Sizes: 700×23, 25c

700×23, 25c Weight: 180g (23c), 190g (25c)

The full Michelin range of tyres and tubes are available exclusively through distributor Silverfish UK.