New Parcours Alta gravel wheel has an aero rim and weighs under 1,500g

British brand Parcours has launched a new wheelset that’s light enough for climbing on smooth tarmac but tough enough for gravel riding – and it has the aerodynamic rim profile that Dov Tate, an Oxford engineering graduate, wind tunnel-tested in North Carolina when he founded Parcours in 2016.

With a wide 21.5mm internal rim width and tubeless-ready the Alta is, according to Parcours, a great option for those seeking performance gains as much as it is for those seeking a responsive and stable ride.

Front and rear are built with 28 spokes for robustness, and since the disc-specific Alta is free from the constraints of a rim-brake caliper, the wide rim is ideal for a large-volume do-it-all tyre.

Precision-machined alloy hubs are fitted with high-grade EZO cartridge bearings and use a Centerlock disc fitment. The hubs take 12mm thru-axles front and rear with separate adapter kits available for other common axle standards.

The Alta will also be available with a dynamo hub for longer adventures.

Tate said: “With gravel and adventure riding continuing to increase in popularity, we wanted to cater for the rider who wants a ‘one wheel’ setup to take them everywhere. The new Alta wheelset will never be the limiting factor for your next ride, wherever that may take you.”

Ultra-cyclist Chris Herbert was one of the first to put the Parcours Alta through its paces, riding it to 22nd place in the 4,000km Transcontinental Race in August.

Herbert said: “I need a wheelset that’s fast on the road, but rugged enough to take anywhere when I head off the beaten track. Despite being all purpose, the Parcours Alta wheelset performs comparably to my old race wheels on the road – they actually feel faster, particularly when climbing, and can take far more abuse than I’ll ever manage to dish out.”

The Parcours Alta is priced at £849 with the dynamo hub option costing an extra £200.

Parcours Alta spec

Weight: 1,460g (wheelset)

Rim depth: 35mm

Rim width: 29mm (max outer)/21.5mm (inner)

Spokes: 28 front/28 rear (2-cross lacing) Sapim CX-Ray

Hubs: Centerlock rotor fitting/12mm thru axle front/rear as standard (can be converted)