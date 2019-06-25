New Scott Addict RC: lighter, more aero and disc brake only

The Addict RC is an important bike for Scott: it’s the brand’s best seller and the bike on which Simon Yates won the 2018 Vuelta a Espana. It’s carried riders to numerous stage victories too – mostly uphill – including Esteban Chaves’s win on stage 19 of this year’s Giro d’Italia.

The “RC” in the Addict RC’s name stands for Racing Concept and denotes Scott’s high performance range, with a more aggressive geometry and premium materials; the standard Addict is unchanged for 2020.

Tweaked geometry

The new Scott Addict RC majors on five key features: light weight, integration, aerodynamics, stiffness and compliance. Like the new Wilier Zero SLR, which was launched yesterday, it’s also disc brake only, but still comes in around the 6.8kg UCI minimum weight for racing.

Scott has added extra clearance, so you can fit 28mm tyres on a wider 21mm internal width rim. It’s revisited the Addict RC’s geometry to compensate for the larger wheel/tyre diameter, increasing the fork blade length, shortening the head tube and lowering the bottom bracket slightly, so that overall it’s the same as the old Addict RC.

It’s also analysed the results of 3000 bike fits by the German Radlabor fitting company, making small changes to the XS, XL and XXL frames to fit shorter and taller riders better.

Weight saving

Scott has worked hard on the Addict RC’s weight. That starts with the moulding process, with the frame now made in three parts instead of six, reducing the number of joints – where extra material is needed to preserve strength – from eight to four. Scott had a cut-away frame on display at the launch to demonstrate the clean interior structure of the frame tubes, with no surplus carbon.

It’s also designed the front and rear dropouts and the mech hanger with alloy inserts into machined slots in the frame, saving weight while allowing them to provide structural support for the thru-axles.

As with the Scott Foil, there’s a D-shaped aero seatpost. There’s also a new seatpost clamp mechanism. We’ve always found the Foil’s integrated clamp a pesky beast, needing a lot more force and carbon paste than we’d like, to stop it slipping. The Addict RC gets a simpler, lighter clamp design that sits above the top tube junction, but is still compact and aerodynamic enough not to slow you down.

Scott says that it applies pressure more evenly too, so is more carbon friendly. That’s allowed the brand to shave weight from the seatpost. At 142 grams, it saves 66 grams relative to the Foil.

Old Addict RC New Addict RC Frame 810g 850g Fork 345g 360g Cockpit 390g 295g Seatpost 200g 142g Clamp 14g 12g Total system weight 1759g 1659g

Finally, Scott has designed the Addict RC for 160mm disc rotors only. That has allowed it to use an integrated flat mount adaptor, saving 19g. The fixing bolts pass through the fork leg and are covered by a fairing held in place by magnets.

Full integration

Cables routed within the frame are now a standard feature for premium road bikes. But Scott has gone further, running its gear and brake cables internally from the levers to their points of action for all spec levels. That includes mechanical shifting, where the need to accommodate fatter cables and ensure no tight bends in the cable runs makes this a more tricky task. Scott says that the Addict RC is the first bike ever to achieve this for mechanical groupsets.

The engineering solution to achieve this is Scott’s patented “eccentric bike fork shaft”, which offsets the top fork bearing 3mm aft, allowing the cables to pass through the front of the head tube. Scott will offer the Addict RC with a single piece carbon bar/stem and with separate components, both with internal routing.

Finishing kit on most of Scott’s bikes comes from its own component brand, Syncros. The Syncros Combo Creston iC SL carbon bar/stem combo is designed to give a slim profile, with an oval section to the tops. Its quoted weight is 295 grams.

Again, there’s been quite a bit of analysis put into the design, with Scott analysing hand sizes and pressure points to ensure that the bar tops are comfortable when climbing. There’s a textured finish to the tops too, so you can run them without bar tape to save a few grams, while still retaining grip.

Scott reckons that as well as being 26% stiffer than its old version, the new bar/stem is also 27% more compliant. The V-shaped bar also moves a bike computer closer to the rider and helps keep it out of the airflow.

Lower spec versions of the Addict RC will get a separate Syncros Creston iC 1.5 alloy bar and RR iC alloy stem, again with a fully integrated cable run. The stem design includes a removable top plate, with the cables running under this, allowing access for maintenance. You can also swap the stem and remove or add spacers without touching the cables. As with the integrated bar/stem, the design results in no bolts being visible in the cockpit.

Improved aerodynamics

The outgoing Addict RC had round tube profiles, but the new model comes with aero sections to the main frame tubes and an aero seatpost, while the lowered seatstay position is like that on many aero bikes. Along with the hidden cable routing, Scott says that this makes it 6 watts more aero at 45kph.

Stiffness and compliance

The essential pairing for any new bike, Scott says that it’s improved the rigidity at the head tube, using 1.5 inch top and bottom bearings. It’s also redesigned the Torayca carbon fibre mix at the bottom bracket to increase stiffness here by 14.5%.

Scott says that the vertical compliance of the new Addict RC is similar to the Foil Disc, although that makes it a bit less compliant than the previous Addict RC. But we’ve always found the Foil to be amongst the most comfortable aero bikes out there, so that’s no bad thing.

First ride on the new Scott Addict RC

We were out at Scott’s new headquarters in Fribourg, Switzerland for the launch of the new Addict RC and were able to take in a couple of rides through the rolling Swiss countryside on the new bike.

It’s a polished performer.

Kitted out with SRAM Red eTap AXS and Zipp 202 NSW tubeless clinchers, handling was pin-sharp accurate and the ride just felt fast. Although many of the roads which we rode were smooth, we took in some rural back roads where surfacing approached UK levels of rough, so there were chances to appreciate what the Addict RC might be like to ride back home.

The Syncros saddles on some of Scott’s racier machines have in the past been brutally hard and I’ve swapped them out on more than one review. That’s not the case with the new, carbon railed Belcarra Regular 1.0 saddle fitted to the Addict RC. Working with a German bike fit company, Scott has mapped the pressure points for riders with normal to low pelvic and lumbar flexibility – that’s me.

I was more than comfortable enough for the test rides of a couple of hours.

Scott Addict RC specs

Scott will offer the new Addict RC in six specs at launch.

That starts off with the Addict RC Ultimate, the spec that we rode at the launch and with mirrored silver lettering on a gloss black frame. Scott quotes a weight of 6.9kg.

Next down is the Addict RC Premium, with Dura-Ace Di2 and DT Swiss ERC1100 Dicut db wheels. Weight is up slightly at 7.1kg.

At this spec and above, you get a Syncros one piece cockpit; below this spec bikes come with a separate bar and stem.

The Addict RC10 has Dura-Ace mechanical and Syncros RP2.0 Disc, while the Addict RC 15 has Ultegra Di2 shifting.

Next down is the Addict RC20. That comes with a SRAM Force eTap AXS 24 speed groupset. Finally, the Addict RC30 has mechanical Ultegra shifting. Scott quotes a weight of 7.9kg.

UK pricing for the new Addict RC is yet to be confirmed.