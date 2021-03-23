Oakley introduces more choice for prescription wearing riders

Cycling sunglasses for riders who need a prescription lens are somewhat limited in choice, or expensive – but Oakley has just announced two new players on the market.

Oakley has launched the Plazma and the Trajectory – both can come with ‘Oakley Authentic Prescription’ lenses, giving cyclists who might otherwise opt for contact lenses – or even laser eye surgery – more choice.

The Plazma is cycling-specific and offers the wide field of view and impact protection you want from the best cycling glasses, but is available with ‘Oakley Authentic Prescription lenses.

The Trajectory frame is a ‘mixed material’ design that aims to provide all-day comfort alongside resistance to the elements, and these still come with all the anti-slip features you’d expect to ensure they stay put even during sweaty indoor cycling sessions.

These glasses cost between £113 – £183, depending on the lens, with Prizm lenses available across the range; Prizm lenses enhance colour and contrast to help riders pick out obstacles along the way.

Oakley says that the suggested retail price for Prizm Road and Trail lenses in prescription are £290 for single vision and £460 for progressive lenses – so that’s a sizeable chunk on top of the frame.

Other Oakley glasses available with a prescription compatible lens include the Jawbreaker, Radar EV Path, Flak 2.0 and Flak 2.0 XL, M2 XL, Quarter Jacket, Half Jacket and Filed Jacket.

Stockists are listed here, Oakley told us that Extreme Eyewear “seems to have the most exhaustive list of prescription Oakley’s to view online at the moment”, the Plazma isn’t online there yet.

Alongside these two pairs of prescription ready glasses, Oakey has also unveiled the ‘Encoder’ glasses. These are designed for multi-sport athletes and suitable for cycling as well as running and even golf (which explains the cricket balls in the press shots, we were somewhat confused).

The Encoder comes with Prizm lenses too, also promising a wide field of vision, impact protection and a no-slip fit.

The Encoder comes in standard and Asia fit, and cost from £196. Some styles are already available on Oakley’s website, but the official launch and full availability is reserved until April 1.