Tech of the week: a 99g shoe, a virtual n+1 bike and real big sunnies

As well as how to get ready for better cycling weather

Earn your Drops

All cyclists love an n+1 bike or shiny new wheels and now Zwift is catering for to the urge to splurge, without wrecking the real-world budget. Keep riding and you’ll earn Drops – Zwift’s new in-game currency.

Then, once you’ve earned 710,000 Drops, you can spend them on a Canyon Speedmax time trial bike, for example, to make your avatar look that bit more pro on line. Or you can vicariously experience those Enve wheels you were lusting after, while still plugging away on your no-brand specials – and no-one will know.

Back in the real world, Fizik has its new Tempo Overcurve R5 shoes out. At £140 they’re reasonably priced, but feature plenty of new tech, including a wrap-around style that matches the anatomy of the ankle bones. There’s a single Boa closure along with a Velcro strap at the toe for fine adjustment.

Or if your pockets are slightly deeper, how about the £600 Specialized Exos climbing shoes? With laces replacing Boas to keep weight down, they come in at a claimed 99g a shoe for a size 42. The “standard” S-Works Exos is a bit cheaper at £450 and comes with a single Boa dial on the tongue; it’s a bit heavier too. Just a shame you have to bolt clunky cleats on the bottom, before they will work.

And Oakley’s sunnies are getting hugerer with the new Sutro. Designed for urban riders, they come with Prizm lenses and a wrap around style for excellent peripheral vision. They’re designed as a match for Oakley’s urban clothing range.

Upgrades and holidays

With the warm weather last week, we’ve started to look forward to warmer riding. We’ve had eight ways to improve your cycling ready for spring. We’ve also had 11 upgrade suggestions to up your game. And if you’re planning a cycling holiday or training camp, we’ve five tips to help you get the most from it and suggestions for destinations with quick transfers from the airport.

And deals have included cycling helmets, with the iconic Catlike Mixino dropping from £240 to £70, and Castelli kit with an Alpha ROS jacket now £132 instead of £220.