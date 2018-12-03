Tech of the week: a helmet that calls for help, new Focus Izalco Max and top e-road bikes

Also racing with power meters, Assos sponsorship news and bike thefts

With tubeless tyres gaining ground amongst amateurs, we’ve asked this week why they aren’t getting more traction with the pros. And we’ve reported Alberto Contador weighing in on the debate over whether power meters should be banned; he suggests that a ban would lead to more interesting racing. And we’ve looked too at how training has changed for the pros, from huge mileage to using their power meters for more structured planning.

In other pro news, we’ve reported that Assos will take over from Oakley as clothing sponsor for Dimension Data, so its kit will be worn by Mark Cavendish next season. The South African team is getting quite Swiss now, as it will be riding BMC bikes next season as well. And Team Sky have gone back to black for 2019, albeit with navy blue shoulders. They’re sticking to Castelli though.

Focus hasn’t sponsored a WorldTour pro team for a while, but its new Izalco Max is just begging for a top level ride. It’s always been light, but the latest version adds aero features that Focus says will save 1.5 minutes over 50km at 200 watts, when compared to the old model.

We’ve had news this week that all Specialized’s 20189 helmets will come with a MIPS option. And they will all either be fitted with, or have an attachment point for its new ANGi crash detector.

Kitted out with an accelerometer and a gyroscope, this detects crashes and works with Spesh’s Ride App on your phone to alert your contacts and relay your position.

New e-road bikes and resourceful thieves

We’ve also given you the run-down of the top new e-road bikes for 2019, from the likes of Look, Wilier and Pinarello. We’ve got specs and prices as well as the all-important motor system used to push you along.

In bike theft news, Yanto Barker has had two Colnagos stolen and is offering £1000 worth of Le Col kit as a reward for information. While if anyone offers you a cheap 3T bike, think again before buying it, as this week masked men drilled a hole in a metre thick wall and made off with 20 bikes, including a one of a kind custom 3T Exploro decorated by the late Dario Pegoretti.

And if your nearest and dearest are stuck for ideas for what to buy you for Christmas this year, you can always point them in the direction of our gift guide.