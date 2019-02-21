Vitus launches brand new Zenium and Substance carbon bikes

Two new carbon offerings from the Vitus brand which includes its first proper entry into the adventure category

Vitus has launched two new bikes into two new categories for which slots into an already large and established range of bikes.

That Irish brand’s range spans over 60 different models and specs with its off-road Nucleous winning MBR‘s Hard Tail of the Year in 2017.

Zenium Carbon

Although, its new Zenium Carbon is a revision of the aluminium Zenium, which has been in the Vitus staple for many years now, for the first time, as the names suggests, it’s gone carbon. Vitus wanted to “re-evaluate its all-rounder” to offer a lightweight disc brake option for a number of ride types.

This is ultimately a modernisation says Vitus and can be a great bike for local criteriums, speedy sportives or a fast weekend club run.

The new Zenium Carbon uses T700 UD carbon with a T700 HM-UD disc brake specific full carbon fork which has been designed around an ‘all-round’ geometry to offer a balanced ride, according to Vitus. This along with slender seatstays should offer compliance whilst the beefy full carbon fork will handle those disc brake forces and help keep the front end feeling lively.

Typically modern are the brakes which are flat mount with 12mm thru-axles front and rear. Internally routed cables keep the looks clean and you’ll get own brand components apart from the drivetrain.

Two versions are available with the spec differences of Shimano Tiagra at £999.99 and Shimano 105 at £1399.99.

Substance Carbon

Perhaps a more exciting bike from Vitus is its new Substance, where the brand wants to offer a go anywhere bike adding Carbon to the already existing steel clad Substance range of bikes.

Moving on from its 2018 Substance, Vitus wanted to reduce weight, increase its responsiveness and in essence, stiffen everything up using a different material.

Details that stay from its 2018 version is the slightly sloping top tube, dropped drive side chainstay and the relatively thinned fork, which is full carbon.

The lightweight Hi-Mod 700T Toray carbon frame will be able to use both 700c and 650b wheels and tyres and comes compatible with various mounts for luggage, guards or multiple bottle position.

This Vitus say will enable you to use the bike for the ultimate adventure or just a wilder route to work on your daily commute.

Three versions are available here; Substance CRX with SRAM Apex at £1799.99, Substance Steel with Shimano Sora at £948.99 and a flat bar steel version called Substance FB at £899.99 again with Shimano Sora.

All bikes are available to buy today via Wiggle and Chain Reaction.

Vitus has been around for a fair few years now starting out as a frame builder in the 1970s. Since then its provided bikes for the likes of Sean Kelly and teams like An Post Chain Reaction. Today the brand is owned by Chain Reaction and continues to provide quality bikes for wallet friendly prices.