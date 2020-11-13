Alex Dowsett will ride alongside Chris Froome as he extends contact at Israel Start-Up Nation 

Alex Dowsett will ride in support of Chris Froome, as he has extended his contract with Israel Start-Up Nation.

The Brit was out of contract for 2021 in a tough year for riders trying to find jobs for next season, but after winning the team’s first ever Grand Tour stage at the Giro d’Italia, Dowsett will continue with the Israeli WorldTour team.

Having joined ISN when they took over his old team, Katusha-Alpecin, Dowsett will now spend another two years with the team, as Grand Tour star Chris Froome joins from Ineos Grenadiers.

Dowsett said: “Being on the road with the team is great fun. I’m often referred to as a time trial specialist, and it’ll forever be a discipline I love, but I feel I’m of far more value to a team for my strengths as a lead-out man. The team we had for UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatco, and the Giro was so cohesive and such a joy to be a part of. This is what I’m most excited about for the upcoming two years.”

Dowsett took a remarkable stage victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia, riding solo to win from the breakaway, the first success in a Grand Tour since Israel Start-Up Nation joined the WorldTour.

Team co-owner Sylvan Adams said: “Alex made history by winning ISN’s first Grand Tour stage. But just as importantly, he’s a great team-mate, with leadership qualities that motivate and guide his fellow riders. He is truly appreciated by his team-mates and the management of our team.”

Dowsett added: “For me this year, a highlight is unsurprisingly stage eight of the Giro d’Italia, something I couldn’t have done without the team, their sponsors, the directors, and my teammates. It was only a matter of time before one of ISN’s roster secured the team’s first-ever WorldTour and Grand Tour win, and I’m honoured I was able to be the team member that delivered that to the line.”

The 32-year-old from Essex, who will became a father for the first time in the New Year, also has ambitious plans for the end of 2020.

This week Dowsett announced he will try to reclaim his Hour Record from Victor Camepenaerts.

Having held the record briefly in 2015 before losing it to Bradley Wiggins, Dowsett will try once again at the Manchester Velodrome on December 12.

On his team-mates, Dowsett said: “From the outside, it’s clear ISN is one of the most exciting up-and-coming teams. With the strength of the signings for next year, including Bevin, Vanmarcke, Woods, De Marchi, and of course, Chris Froome, it will be quite something to be part of a team with ambitions to match the signings.

“I’ll be playing a loyal supporting role to these guys and the sprinters throughout the year. When your teammate wins, you feel like it’s a win for everyone.”