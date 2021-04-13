André Greipel plans retirement for the end of 2022

André Greipel has revealed his plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season.

The German sprinting star, who has the most wins of any active rider in the men’s peloton, said he doesn’t want to continue racing into his 40s and that he wouldn’t accept a new contract if he was offered one.

Greipel, 38, is currently racing for Israel Start-Up Nation on a three-year contract, which takes him up to the end of next season, when he then plans to move onto the next stage of his career.

As reported in German news organisation Radsport News, Greipel recently said in a documentary about his home life: “My goal is that I don’t want to sit on the bike anymore if there is a four in front of my age and that is a goal I will keep.

“I don’t know what happens if I’m offered another contract, but I think I’m very good at communicating so everyone knows that I shouldn’t be offered another contract.”

He added: “I definitely wouldn’t accept [a new contract] – definitely not.”

Greipel, winner of 11 Tour de France stages with 156 pro victories to his name, has been the leading sprinter for Israel Start-Up Nation in a number of key races in the last two seasons, including the 2020 Tour de France, the 2021 UAE Tour and is currently racing the Tour of Turkey.

Despite having not won for two years, when he took a stage of La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in January 2019 Greipel, who turns 40 in July 2022, is still able to hit the top-10 in a bunch sprint against the world’s fastest riders.

Earlier this week he took his first podium since joining ISN, finishing third on stage two of the Tour of Turkey as Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) went on to take victory.

On his plans for post-racing life, Greipel said: “I definitely want to continue doing something in cycling and pass my experience on to young talents.”