Anna van der Breggen dominates to take victory in European Championships 2020 individual time trial

Anna van der Breggen took her first European time trial title after beating reigning champion, Ellen van Dijk by 30 seconds.

The two Dutchwomen were the riders who were expected to battle it out for the title over the 25.6km of rolling roads in Plouay, France.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Van der Breggen flew out of the blocks, catching her minute-woman, Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) before the first split. Those two riders then went on to pass each other as they raced to the line with Reusser potentially sitting in Van der Breggen’s wheel for a little longer than is usually allowed.

>>> Tour de France 2020 route: Eight mountain finishes and uphill time trial to decide 107th edition

Reusser managed to stay with Van der Breggen all the way to the line, passing her just before. That took her to a very solid third place at 59 seconds down on the Olympic road race champion.

Further back on the course, Van Dijk had also caught her minute woman, Lisa Klein (Germany), before the first split.

Klein, who finished second at last years event, could not handle the pace of the Dutch rider and finished outside the top-10.

It wasn’t to be for the local star, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, who took her first French road title just a few days before. She finished down in 10th place, over two minutes behind the winner.

No British riders were able to get into the top-10 with Hayley Simmons and Lizzie Banks both putting in solid times, but not enough to get them near the medals.

Results

European Championships 2020, elite women’s individual time trial: Plouay to Plouay (25.6km)

1. Anna van der Breggen (Ned), in 34-03.92

2. Ellen van Dijk (Ned), at 30.25s

3. Marlen Reusser (Sui), at 59.05s

4. Lisa Brennauer (Ger), at 1-13.43

5. Vittoria Bussi (Ita), at 1-32.50

6. Juliette Labous (Fra), at 1-43.46

7. Anna Plichta (Pol), at 1-43.46

8. Alena Amialiusik (Blr), at 1-45.72

9. Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr), at 1-48.55

10. Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra), at 2-08.43