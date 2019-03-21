Who are the bookies’ favourites to win Milan-San Remo 2019?

This is how the contenders stack up

The first Monument of 2019 is fast approaching and the bookmakers have made their picks for who will take victory on the Via Roma on Saturday (March 23).

Milan-San Remo has a packed field for this year, including plenty of previous winners and those looking to rectify some near misses.

Unsurprisingly, the bookies’ favourite is Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) 9/2.

The Slovakian has had a relatively slow start to the season, having won one stage of the Tour Down Under in January.

>>> Mark Cavendish to miss Milan-San Remo

Sagan has been struggling with illness in recent weeks, but appeared to be returning to form at the close of Tirreno-Adriatico this week.

But as a double Monument winner who has finished second in Milan-San Remo twice, the former triple world champion cannot be discounted.

Next on the bookies’ list is Elia Viviani at 13/2.

The Deceuninck – Quick-Step sprinter has four wins this season and has the benefit of the strongest Classics teams in the world.

Caleb Ewan, the short Australian powerhouse, is also at 13/2, having won the bunch sprint at Milan-San Remo last year but finishing behind the solo winner.

Viviani’s team-mate Julian Alaphilippe, a podium finisher in 2017, is at 8/1 after his outstanding performances this year.

The Frenchman was won a sprint, a puncheur’s climb and a time trial this season giving him all the skills needed to win San Remo.

UAE Team Emirates’ Fernando Gaviria is 10/1, as one of the fastest sprinters in the world but without the Classics pedigree of his rivals.

The Colombian has ridden Milan-San Remo twice, finishing fifth in 2017.

Sagan’s team-mate Sam Bennett is 11/1 after a phenomenal start to his 2019 season.

>>> The Monuments: Cycling’s five biggest one-day races

Bennett has beaten the fastest sprinters in the world this year and has also shown his ability to improvise in a chaotic final.

Former winner Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) has odds of 18/1, having not won a race since August last year.

Reigning champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), who held off the storming peloton after a Poggio solo attack, is at 66/1 as the bookies think it unlikely he will repeat that glory.

Reigning world champion Alejandro Valverde is also taking to the start line in Milan, with the bookies pegging him at 35/1.

Milan-San Remo 2019 odds (Winner – Oddschecker)

Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9/2

Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step 13/2

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step 8/1

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto-Soudal 13/2

Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10/1

Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 11/1

Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18/1

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 18/1

Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 25/1

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 33/1

(Odds correct at time of publishing but are subject to change)