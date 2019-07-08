Breakaway win on Giro Rosa stage four whilst Niewiadoma holds on to the lead

Letizia Borghesi (Team Aromitalia–Basso Bikes–Vaiano) won stage four of the Giro Rosa, proving herself the fastest sprinter from a three woman breakaway which escaped after 40 kilometres of racing.

The Italian rider took the top step over Nadia Quagliotto (Alé–Cipollini) in second, with Chiara Perini (BePink) in third.

The trio had a lead of 1 minute 40 seconds coming into the final kilometre, guaranteeing each a step on the podium, barring disaster.

At most, the escape group had a time gap of 4-30, with 19km to go. However, GC teams began to taper their advantage in the closing stages.

With the group finishing just over a minute up on the bunch gallop, there was no change in the upper echelons of the general classification.

Canyon-SRAM’s Kasia Niewiadoma maintained the maglia rosa, with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla) in second at 20s and Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) at 25s.

The 100.1 kilometre stage from Lissone to Carate Brianza featured undulating roads but no categorised climbs, with many GC hopefuls saving their legs in preparation for stage five – which has long been considered a pivotal day in the overall, even after the re-route to exclude the Gavia.

Giro Rosa stage four – Lissone to Carate Brianza (100.1km)

1 Letizia Borghesi ( Team Aromitalia–Basso Bikes–Vaiano)

2 Nadia Quagliotto (Alé–Cipollini)

3 Chiara Perini (BePink)

General classification

1. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM in 5-36-48

2. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla at 20 seconds

3. Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv at 25s

More to follow