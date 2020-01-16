Chloe Hosking sprints to victory on stage one of the Women’s Tour Down Under 2020

Chloe Hosking outsprinted the rest of the bunch to claim the first stage of the 2020 Women’s Tour Down Under as well as the leader’s jersey.

The Australian finished ahead of Trek-Segafredo’s Lotta Henttala, with compatriot Matilda Raynolds (Specialized Women’s Racing) in third.

Earlier in the race, Marieke Van Witzenburg (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport) broke away from the field following the first intermediate sprint at 8km into the stage, won by Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott). The Dutchwoman then took out a two-minute gap before the Specialized team worked hard to bring her back after 60km of racing.

Further attacks followed in what was an exciting day of racing, with Leah Kirchmann taking the second intermediate sprint having finished behind Elvin in the first. Nicole Hanselmann’s (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport) subsequent attack was followed by FDJ’s Brodie Chapman, who then went solo with 20km remaining and retained a one-minute advantage with 10km to go.

>>> Romain Bardet: ‘I hope Tour Down Under will help draw attention to areas stricken by fire’

She was caught 3km remaining before Hosking took her first win for her new team Rally Cycling. Outside of the podium places, Elvin finished fourth, Kirchmann sixth and Australian national road champion Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) came 17th, and currently sits 11 seconds down on GC.

The race continues with stage two from Murray Bridge to Birdwood, featuring a category two climb up Christmas Tree Ridge 11km from the finish.

Women’s Tour Down Under 2020: Stage one, Hahndorf to Macclesfield (116.3km)

1. Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling, in 3-17-02

2. Lotta Henttala (Fin) Trek-Segafredo

3. Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women’s Racing

4. Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

5. Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer

6. Leah Kirchmann (Can) Sunweb

7. Liane Lippert (Sunweb)

8. Laura Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

9. Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana

10. Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM, all at same time

Women’s Tour Down Under 2020: General classification after stage one

1. Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling, in 3-17-02

2. Lotta Henttala (Fin) Trek-Segafredo, at four seconds

3.Leah Kirchmann (Can) Sunweb, at 6s

4. Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women’s Racing, at 7s

5. Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott, at 8s

6. Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope, at same time

7. Nina Kessler (Ned) TIBCO-SVB, at 9s

8. Anastasiia Chursina (Russia) Alé BTC Ljubljana, at same time

9. Juliette Labous (Fra) Sunweb, at 10s

10. Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer, at 11s