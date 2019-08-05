Cycling transfers 2020: All the ins and outs from the WorldTour

Cycling’s transfer window officially opened on August 1, with a number of big name riders expected to be changing teams for the 2020 season.

Rumours have been circulating for a while, and we’ll soon find out whether they were true or just a load of hot air.

So far, Mikel Landa has joined Bahrain-Merida from Movistar, Elia Viviani has swapped Deceuninck – Quick-Step for Cofidis and Matteo Trentin has left Mitchelton-Scott for CCC.

Here is our handy list of the ins and outs from each WorldTour team, which will be updated with all the big moves throughout August and the rest of the season.

Astana

Ins: Vadim Pronskiy

Bahrain-Merida

Ins: Mikel Landa

CCC

Ins: Matteo Trentin, George Zimmerman

Cofidis

Ins: Elia Viviani, Fabio Sabatini

Outs: Hugo Hofstetter

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

Ins: Bert Van Lerberghe, Stijn Steels

Outs: Elia Viviani, Fabio Sabatini

Renewals: Julian Alaphilippe

Mitchelton-Scott

Outs: Matteo Trentin

Movistar

Ins: Gabriel Cullaigh

Outs: Mikel Landa

Renewals: Alejandro Valverde

Total Direct Energie

Ins: Dries Van Gestel

UAE Team Emirates

Ins: Brandon McNulty, Mikkel Bjerg

Updates to follow…