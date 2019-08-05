Cycling transfers 2020: All the ins and outs from the WorldTour

Cycling’s transfer window officially opened on August 1, with a number of big name riders expected to be changing teams for the 2020 season.
Rumours have been circulating for a while, and we’ll soon find out whether they were true or just a load of hot air.
So far, Mikel Landa has joined Bahrain-Merida from Movistar, Elia Viviani has swapped Deceuninck – Quick-Step for Cofidis and Matteo Trentin has left Mitchelton-Scott for CCC.
Here is our handy list of the ins and outs from each WorldTour team, which will be updated with all the big moves throughout August and the rest of the season.
Astana
Ins: Vadim Pronskiy
Bahrain-Merida
Ins: Mikel Landa
CCC
Ins: Matteo Trentin, George Zimmerman
Cofidis
Ins: Elia Viviani, Fabio Sabatini
Outs: Hugo Hofstetter
Deceuninck – Quick-Step
Ins: Bert Van Lerberghe, Stijn Steels
Outs: Elia Viviani, Fabio Sabatini
Renewals: Julian Alaphilippe
Mitchelton-Scott
Outs: Matteo Trentin
Movistar
Ins: Gabriel Cullaigh
Outs: Mikel Landa
Renewals: Alejandro Valverde
Total Direct Energie
Ins: Dries Van Gestel
UAE Team Emirates
Ins: Brandon McNulty, Mikkel Bjerg
Updates to follow…