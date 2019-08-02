Matteo Trentin transfers to CCC Team for 2020

Matteo Trentin will move from Mitchelton-Scott to CCC Team for 2020, it has been confirmed.

Trentin has signed a two-year deal with the Polish WorldTour outfit starting next season, after two years with Mitchelton.

The Italian will be riding high after his solo stage 17 victory at the Tour de France, which proved the versatility that is a characteristic CCC bosses have picked out in Trentin.

General manager of CCC Jim Ochowicz said: “Matteo Trentin is an exceptional cyclist so we are excited to welcome him to CCC Team for the next two years.

“Not only will Matteo add strength to our Classics team, where he will ride alongside Greg Van Avermaet, but his versatility as a rider will make him an asset to the team.

“As we saw in the Tour de France, not only can Matteo sprint, but he can also climb and it was his attack on the final climb on stage 17 that led him to the impressive solo stage win.”

CCC are looking to improve their roster for 2020 as they have struggled for direction in their debut season.

After the transition from BMC Racing, the team lost a lot of talent including their general classification leader Richie Porte.

Classics specialist Greg Van Avermaet has been forced to carry the team’s ambitions but hasn’t delivered a big win so far this year, while CCC’s GC pursuits have been non-existent.

European champion Trentin is the first confirmed signing for the team after the transfer window opened on August 1.

Ochowicz added: “Having raced for the last nine years as a professional, Matteo brings a wealth of experience to the team but he is still only 30 years old, so we believe the best is yet to come.”

Trentin has won stages in all three Grand Tours, including four at the 2017 Vuelta a España while this year’s Tour victory takes his tally to three in France.

After a long seven-year run with Quick-Step, Trentin moved to Mitchelton-Scott in 2018.

Trentin said: “I wasn’t necessarily looking to change teams but I found myself with a good opportunity to join CCC Team.

“I think I will have more opportunities day-by-day.

“I’m still missing a victory, or even a podium, in a big Classic, so I would like to achieve that in the next seasons.

“I would also like to target the sprint jersey in a Grand Tour.

“Of course you always need to be up there, but I showed in this Tour de France that I was always there.”