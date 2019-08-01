First major transfer confirmed for 2020 as Lucinda Brand switches to Trek-Segafredo

The first big cycling transfer for 2020 has been confirmed as Lucinda Brand has signed with two new teams, on and off the road.

Dutch rider Brand will switch from Sunweb to join the formidable Trek-Segafredo team for two years for the road season, after plenty of near-misses this season.

The 30-year-old will also race for Telenet Fidea Lions squad, which is partnered with Trek and run by retired off-road star Sven Nys, during the cyclocross season.

>>> Dylan Teuns injured in tractor accident while gardening after Tour de France

Brand, reigning Dutch CX national champion said: “In past winters I have already gained some experience in cyclocross. I love it enormously and would like to do more of it in future. I want to continue to combine it with racing on the road, the latter staying my main focus for the time being.”

Brand scored multiple podium places in the Giro Rosa and finished sixth overall, before a strong fourth-place finish on a tough finish to La Course 2019.

Her previous glories on the road include a national title in 2015, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in 2017, and three stage wins in the Giro Rosa.

But in the last year she has made waves on the cyclocross circuit, including finishing second in the World Championships earlier this year.

Brand added: “To realise my ambitions on the road, I am making the switch to Trek-Segafredo. I am looking for a team with ambition, professional facilities, and sufficient support. This is not always easy to find in women’s cycling, but at Trek-Segafredo I feel these things are done well, and I am also given the freedom to achieve my goals. Next summer, I really hope to go to the Tokyo Olympic Games.”

Director of the Trek women’s team, Ina Teutenberg, said: “Lucinda is one of those complete riders who can win on any terrain and is never afraid to take her chance.

“But just as important, she plays a big role in the victory of team-mates. She will make us stronger next season and I’m looking forward to working with Lucinda.”

She will ride for Trek alongside former world champion Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini.

>>> InternationElles: Through the Alps and on to Paris

Sporting manager of the Telenet CX team, Sven Nys, said: “With Lucinda we have added a top rider to our ladies team.

“Lucinda is a very talented athlete and we are convinced that the support of a specialised cyclocross team will add the latest details to her CX performance.”