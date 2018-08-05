Dame Sarah Storey wins Para-cycling World Championships road race

Dame Sarah Story won the UCI Para-cycling World Championships road race in Italy, with Great Britain’s Katie Toft also winning her event to join Storey in double road success.

Storey now has 31 world championship titles to her name across cycling and swimming, and this is her sixth road and time trial world championship double.

The 40-year-old gave birth to her second child, Charlie, in October last year – so her success comes less than a year into her comeback.

In Storey’s C5 women’s road race, compatriot Crystal Lane-Wright crossed the line second, but was relegated to third after an ‘irregular sprint’.

Storey tweeted after the race: “Pinching myself a bit after this one! Really chuffed to win today’s road race from a six up sprint on the cobbles, head down and don’t look back!”

Storey opted not to race at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Brazil, in March this year, due to an outbreak of yellow fever which neither she, as a breastfeeding mum, not Charlie could be immunised against. As a result she moved her focus to the road season, to much success.

Toft’s C1 race saw her win a battle against Kaitlyn Schurman (USA), who came second at the race in Maniago. Toft also won the C1 time trial on Friday, making this her third Para-cycling World title in 2018 after track success.

Toft later tweeted: “Today has been the stuff dreams are made of, I can’t believe I won the road race, as well as the Time Trial… Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me. I’m truly grateful.”

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal won the tandem race, with Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall second ahead of Poland’s duo, whilst Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby were fifth in the men’s race.

Magan Giglia was fourth in the C3 race, just missing out on the podium in a race won by Sweden’s Anna Beck whilst Will Bjergfelt was fifth in the men’s C5 race.