Deceuninck-Quick-Step reveal new kit and new sponsor

Belgian super-team Deceuninck-Quick-Step have released their new kit for the 2020 season. At the same time the team have announced a new sponsor, with Napoleon Games adding their name to the new jersey.

Napoleon Games have sponsored cycling in the past, naming the Belgian Cycling Cup series of one day races, but pulled out last season.

Well-established, the company provides betting and casino services, but now, in line with UCI regulations they will remove all cycling betting from their website.

“We are delighted with this partnership,” said Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s CEO, Patrick Lefevere. “It was written in the stars that we, both being ambitious Belgian organisations, would join forces.”

Though there is far more white on the new jersey, it is easily recognisable as belonging to the team, which finished the season at the top of the world rankings.

Designers at clothing manufacturer Vermac have even managed to incorporate the team’s ‘Wolfpack’ logo onto the front. Though those without an artistic bent may have to look hard to see it.

This year Deceunick-Quick-Step bagged 65 race wins, putting them at the top of the world rankings. Despite year-on-year success though, in recent seasons they have struggled to keep their biggest winners in the fold.

This year a number of big names will be leaving the outfit, with Paris-Roubaix winner Philippe Gilbert leaving for Belgian rivals Lotto-Soudal after being omitted from the Tour de France squad last July.

Heading to Cofidis in 2020, European champion Elia Viviani is another prolific winner leaving the team. The Italian contributed 11 victories to Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s tally, the first at the Tour Down Under, the most recent in Slovakia in late September.

However, the team always manage to bounce back, and have signed Sam Bennett from Bora-Hansgrohe, who is almost certain to bring them sprint victories next season.

Two riders who will be staying with the squad for years to come are Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenepoel.

Recent winner of our International Rider of the Year award, the Frenchman, was the star of the Tour de France wearing the yellow jersey for much of the race, and is signed until the end of 2021.

At only 19-years-old, Evenepoel not only modelled the new kit, but has been a revelation. Signing on the back of winning junior road and time trial titles in 2018, he already has five victories to his name, including the European Championships time trial and Clásica San Sebastián.