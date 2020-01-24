Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Mikkel Honoré ‘feeling fortunate’ after hit and run during training ride

Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider Mikkel Honoré was hospitalised after being involved in a hit and run incident during a training ride.

The 23-year-old Dane said he was “feeling fortunate” after being released from the emergency room, with doctors thankfully finding no injuries greater than muscle soreness as well as some scratches.

Honoré is now calling for everyone to become better at sharing the road, while also thanking Italian female pro Alice Gasparini for assisting him in the aftermath of the incident.

“Feeling fortunate that I’m okay and nothing too serious happened after today’s incident,” Honoré said. “I was on a training ride when I was hit by a car that subsequently drove off. I feel that it must be time for a change and more attention on safety, so that we can all be better at sharing these beautiful roads, which I’m so lucky to be able to call my office. I can’t thank Alice Gasparini enough for helping me after the incident.”

Honoré’s Deceuninck – Quick-Step team confirmed their rider will rest up for a few days before returning to training ahead of his season debut at the Tour of Colombia in February.

“Unfortunately, Mikkel Honoré was the victim of a hit and run while training today. After being transported to the emergency room, he underwent several scans and investigations, which thankfully were normal, so he was released from the emergency room a few hours later,” Deceuninck – Quick-Step said in a statement. “Mikkel has a lot of muscle soreness and some scratches. He will rest for a few days before getting back on the bike. Let’s all wish him a speedy recovery!”

Honoré signed what is his first professional contract with Deceuninck – Quick-Step ahead of the 2019 season. He then rode his debut Grand Tour at the Giro d’Italia, finishing just outside the top 100 in 101st. He will apparently also ride the 2020 Giro, where 19-year-old team-mate Remco Evenepoel will race his first-ever Grand Tour.