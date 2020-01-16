Egan Bernal and Annemiek van Vleuten top the leaderboard for most training kilometres on Strava

Egan Bernal and Annemiek van Vleuten have put in the most training kilometres on Strava this year, Velofacts has revealed.

Reigning world champion Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) has been doing some staggering numbers this off-season, with her Strava revealing she has done more kilometres on the social media for athletes than Richie Porte, Michał Kwiatkowski, and Alejandro Valverde.

According to cycling stats analysis website Velofacts, Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) tops the leaderboard for most kilometres this year among pros active on Strava,

Bernal, the Tour de France champion, has ridden 2,638km since January 1 in just 16 rides – an average of 164km per ride.

The 23-year-old is training in his native Colombia around the Bogota area, which sits 2,640metres above sea level.

He has done some enormous rides at altitude, including a 209km, six-hour ride on Sunday (January 12).

In second place is Van Vleuten with 2,636km over 18 activities.

Last week, Cycling Weekly looked Van Vleuten’s monster eight-hour training ride in southern Italy.

The 234km ride featured four HC categorised climbs and a total of 4,600 metres of climbing.

She also took three QOM’s, on Gioiosa Ionica, Discesa ‘Tri Sctrati’ and Bivio San Brunone di Colonia, having left at 8am and returning after 5pm.

The next rider on the list of most Strava kilometres is Trek-Segafredo’s Richie Porte, with the Australian notching up 2,449km this year.

Other notable names publishing their training rides are Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) with 2,148km and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with 2,132km.

Of course not all pros are on Strava so there may be some riders who are stacking just as much training without publishing the details, but we doubt there are many putting in as much work as Bernal and Van Vleuten this winter.

Chris Froome (Team Ineos) is back on Strava this year and has been posting some big numbers during a training camp.

Froome, four-time winner of the Tour, is on the road to recovery after his crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné, and has been riding in Gran Canaria.