Egan Bernal has goes into self-isolation after returning to Colombia

Egan Bernal has gone into self-isolation after returning to Colombia from a high-risk area in Europe.

The reigning Tour de France champion said on Instagram that he has tested negative for Covid-19, but will still be staying in quarantine as procedure dictates.

Team Ineos rider Bernal has been training in Monaco in recent weeks, but has now returned to his native Colombia after all cycling events have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

The 23-year-old contacted health authorities on landing back home and has been tested for coronavirus, returning a negative result.

He said: “A few days ago I arrived from Europe and I isolate myself in my house as the authorities say. After a few days I contacted [the ministry of health] because I came from an area with a high risk of contagion. Yesterday they came to my house to check me and the result is negative for Covid-19.”

Bernal said he will stay in quarantine to support his country and invited his fellow Colombians not to go out onto the streets if it is not necessary.

He added: “To the [ministry of health] and all the people who are currently working day and night to control this situation, I want to thank them enormously from all of Colombia.

“This is braver than winning a Tour and you are national heroes right now.”

Wout Van Aert has spoken of the mental stress the coronavirus pandemic has caused in the professional peloton.

The Belgian star said he has taken a break from training and hopes to return to competition in the summer.

Mitchelton-Scott rider Jack Haig also said he lost motivation after all races were cancelled up until June.

The Australian said “as athletes we have lost our purpose.”